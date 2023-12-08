Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre takes ownership of the brand’s 2 Gaborone stores

    Issued by Tiger Wheel & Tyre
    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    There’s exciting news for Gaborone motorists who live or work near Old Lobatse Road or Airport Junction – it’s time to visit your local Tiger Wheel & Tyre store and see the changes that have taken place since September.
    Tiger Wheel & Tyre takes ownership of the brand&#x2019;s 2 Gaborone stores

    On 1 September 2023, the Old Lobatse Road and Airport Junction Tiger Wheel & Tyre stores changed ownership. Once owned by franchisees, the stores are now in the very capable hands of the company itself and are better than ever.

    Take a drive and go see for yourself how thoroughly well stocked the stores are, with top quality products from the world’s leading brands. Highly trained, friendly staff members will be delighted to walk you through the showroom.

    Once there, staff will proudly show off a wide range of tyres from brands like BFG, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Michelin, Velocity, Pirelli, Yokohama and more. They will also be thrilled to introduce exciting wheel styles from TSW, Black Rhino, and Racing Hart Concepts, automotive batteries from ATLASBX and Duracell, and a range of Bosch windscreen wipers.

    Do you need new tyres? Don’t wait until it’s too late. You’ll never forgive yourself if a failed tyre makes you late for an exam, graduation, job interview, a wedding or worse! Plus, there’s an exciting promotion going on right now. When you buy any four Hankook or Yokohama tyres you’ll get a FREE pair of Binocle sunglasses, valued at P647! This fantastic campaign continues while stocks last or until 13 January 2024.

    Don’t waste another minute, head over to 1280 Old Lobatse Road, or to Shop 401, Airport Junction Shopping Centre, Airport Road for a warm Tiger Wheel & Tyre welcome, and to see what all the fuss is about.

    NextOptions


    Tiger Wheel & Tyre
    Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz