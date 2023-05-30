Another platinum place win for Tiger Wheel & Tyre

Veteran retailer named favourite "Bandverskaffer" In Beeld Readers' Choice Awards

With a national footprint of over 100 stores spanning across South Africa for nearly six decades, it’s not surprising that Tiger Wheel & Tyre, part of TiAuto Investments has been named number one tyre supplier for the 11th consecutive year in the Beeld Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Beeld readers who voted for us. It’s very exciting to be recognised by our customers for all the hard work and training that goes into ensuring their overall journey and interaction with our brand and team members is a pleasant one. As a prominent retailer and fitment centre, it is our responsibility to ensure that vehicle safety and a seamless customer experience are our leading priorities”, said Farishta Singh – group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

Beeld readers take pride in their heritage and appreciate having their opinions heard. This year, voting continued to receive extensive publicity, where readers had the opportunity to vote for their favourites in various categories; placing businesses in three award tiers: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre has provided consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries. As tyre safety and overall vehicle maintenance is a massive brand priority, customers are encouraged to visit their local Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre for a free vehicle safety check.

For more information on our latest promotions visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.