Tiger Wheel & Tyre returns to Mokopane with new store opening

23 Aug 2023
Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is back in Mokopane following the opening on 1 August 2023 of a brand new company-owned store. The store, which is located at 33 Thabo Mbeki Drive, Mokopane, is fully stocked and run by highly trained staff who are excited to offer their expert advice and service to local motorists...
South Africa’s most trusted name in wheels and tyres, Tiger Wheel & Tyre knows that driving is more than just a means to an end: it represents freedom and a connection to the things that matter most in life. So, to keep you moving towards those things, the new store offers a handpicked selection of the industry’s most reliable brands.

Come discover tyre brands like Bridgestone, BFG, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Michelin, Velocity, and Yokohama. Want to improve the looks and performance of your vehicle? Pick new wheels from TSW, Racing Hart Concepts, Black Rhino, and more. Need a dependable battery? Choose from AtlasBX and Duracell. When you’re done choosing, a team of technicians, operating from four fitment bays and two alignment bays, will expertly get the job done for you.

As a vehicle owner, you expect consistently great service and high product availability from the people you entrust your vehicle to. Rest assured, because this is a company-owned store, Tiger Wheel & Tyre head office is directly responsible for supervising the staff, and making sure that the store remains stocked with product and serves your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Mokopane also offers flexible payment options, including PayJustNow and Xpress Credit. For more information about Tiger Wheel & Tyre and its offerings, visit www.twt.to or contact the Mokopane store at 015 000 2005. Better still, take a drive, visit the store and meet the friendly team in person.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

