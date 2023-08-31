Industries

Tiger Wheel & Tyre sets up shop in Sandhurst, Sandton

31 Aug 2023
Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Take note, Joburg motorists, there's a new kid on the block in Sandhurst! Located just behind the Shell garage, at the corner of Rivonia and Federal roads, is a shiny new Tiger Wheel & Tyre that opened on 21 August 2023.
Tiger Wheel & Tyre sets up shop in Sandhurst, Sandton

When it comes to their wheel and tyre needs, Tiger Wheel & Tyre is the brand that South Africans trust most. And in this central location, the new store is well placed to keep motorists from Sandton, Illovo, Hyde Park, Inanda, and all those passing through, moving safely towards the people, places and things that matter most to them.

Need tyres? No problem, the beautifully appointed showroom boasts a wide range of tyres from trusted brands like Bridgestone, BFG, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Michelin, Velocity, and Yokohama. What about wheels? Prepare to be spoiled for choice with a selection from big names like TSW, Racing Hart Concepts, Black Rhino, and more.

No matter how reliable your tyres or stunning your wheels are, you’re not going anywhere with a flat battery! Luckily, Tiger Wheel & Tyre Sandhurst has you covered with the world’s best batteries from AtlasBX and Duracell.

Sales manager, Craig Arnoldi, formerly the manager of the Rivonia store, is now proudly in charge of Tiger Wheel & Tyre Sandhurst. At this new location, Craig oversees a team of knowledgeable and friendly sales staff and highly skilled technicians, as they work their magic in the showroom and in the five fitment and two alignment bays.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre is determined that a tight budget should never stand between you and your safety on the road. That’s why the Sandhurst store offers PayJustNow and Xpress Credit for those who need flexible payment options for unforeseen expenses.

Craig and the team can’t wait to welcome you, so take a drive today and go meet your friendly new Tiger Wheel & Tyre neighbours at 47 Federal Avenue, Sandhurst. Need directions or more information? Call them on 011 783 3797 or visit the website www.twt.to to learn more about what to expect when you get there.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

