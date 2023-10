Readers of the Pretoria Rekord newspaper have voted Tiger Wheel & Tyre "The Best Place to Buy Tyres" in the Best of Pretoria Readers' Choice Awards 2023. This is the 10th year the awards have been run and also the 10th consecutive time that Tiger Wheel & Tyre has won!

“Ten years is a long time to have motorists continue telling you that you’re doing a great job,” said Chris Farrar, managing executive of Tiger Wheel & Tyre. “A huge thanks to our Pretoria customers for bestowing this award on us. It’s a great honour, and we’ll continue doing everything we can to keep you safely moving towards the things that matter most to you.”

What can “The Best Place to Buy Tyres in Pretoria” do for you? Visit the website www.twt.to to find out.