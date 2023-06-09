Be safer and smarter when it comes to your vehicle with the launch of Car Basics

Understanding how to look after your vehicle has just become a lot easier with the launch of an exciting course through a new initiative called Car Basics. Launched by Paige Lindenberg in association with Tiger Wheel & Tyre, Car Basics aims to address the knowledge gap that exists in automotive maintenance, empowering individuals to feel safer and more confident on the road.

Have you ever stopped to ask yourself what would happen if you suddenly got a flat tyre and nobody was around to assist? Or if your car’s battery went dead, leaving you stranded? These scenarios can occur without warning, and their consequences can be dangerous. While we spend a lot of time in our vehicles, the reality is we may know very little about how they work, or what to do in an emergency. It’s best to be prepared and proactive, for yourself and those close to you.

Studies indicate that a significant number of individuals, both women and men, lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks. Car Basics recognises that by providing comprehensive, training on vital skills such as changing a tyre, checking oil levels, and jump starting a car, individuals can become more self-reliant and learn so much more!

Having grown up surrounded by cars and racing, Paige Lindenberg knows the various challenges that motorists face every day and brings extensive, personal experience to each of these unique courses. Together with Tiger Wheel & Tyre and supportive sponsors, Goodyear, SABAT, Havoline and Moov, Paige has devised a number of fun yet fundamental courses that will guide you step by step. In addition to teaching these practical skills, the courses will also dispel the fear and confusion that has previously been a barrier between motorists and their vehicles.

Car Basics' programme offers a safe and inclusive learning environment, encouraging participants to learn at their own pace and ask questions without judgment. The initiative understands the importance of tailoring the learning experience to different skill levels and prior knowledge. Participants will receive hands-on training from experienced instructors who will guide them through practical demonstrations, ensuring they gain the necessary skills and confidence to handle common car maintenance issues, irrespective of what car they drive.

“Considering the amount of time that we spend in our vehicles and how reliant we are on them, we must not take it for granted that they’ll always be in the best condition,” says Lindenberg. “Over the years I have seen a growing need for training and education that can be done in a simple and fun way, to make motorists feel safer out on our roads. It’s amazing that Tiger Wheel and Tyre share this vision of mine and by hosting these courses across their established network, as well as inside their state-of-the-art workshops, we’ll be able to offer an unforgettable experience.”

Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments: “Tiger Wheel & Tyre is extremely thrilled to partner with Paige for this initiative that brings our world of vehicle fitment even closer to our consumers. As a brand, we are consistently pushing the importance of safety when it comes to vehicle maintenance. This is a key opportunity to empower customers with knowledge and equip them with the basic skills to get out of a sticky situation, should that arise. We are always looking at ways to diversify our offering – and with Car Basics, we hope to provide that safe space required for drivers to learn and explore the right way of doing things when it comes to vehicle safety.”

Tickets to Car Basics can be purchased via Quicket with the first event taking place at Tiger Wheel & Tyre in Sunninghill on 1 July. This will be followed by monthly events around the country, so keep an eye out for one near you and follow Car Basics SA on Instagram for regular updates.

Book now: https://bit.ly/45MPJgH



