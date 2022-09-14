Tiger Wheel & Tyre finds new home on the shores of La Lucia

New KZN addition marks 7th store in the province

As part of ongoing expansion plans, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, a division of TiAuto Investments, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest store on the east coast.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with not only vehicle fitment expertise and value for money, but convenience and ease of access too,” said Farishta Singh – group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

Adding, “It’s been 13 years since we opened our last store in KZN, and over the years, we have continued to receive such warm praise and loyalty from residents. And, with 2022 marking the 55th anniversary of Tiger Wheel & Tyre, it just felt like the right time to accelerate our expanding presence in the province.”

Newly appointed store manager Mohammed Sayed has been with the group for over a decade and brings with him a breadth of industry expertise and Tiger Wheel & Tyre brand savvy. Having swiftly worked his way through the ranks, Sayed proved to excel in ways of sales, management, leadership and customer service, significantly improving store performance and team morale at multiple locations.

“We are very excited to be handing the reigns of this new store to Mohammed, who has over the years earned his place within the business. His eagerness to do and constantly educate himself has certainly rubbed off on the team surrounding him. Customers can trust that the La Lucia fitment centre will continue to bring them the same outstanding service that they’ve come to know and rely on, as reflected in our brand values,” continued Singh.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries.

For current promotions, visit Tiger Wheel & Tyre La Lucia at 47 Armstrong Avenue, La Lucia, Umhlanga or call them on 031 562 9143. For more information visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.



