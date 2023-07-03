Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CingulateStoneUniversity of PretoriaBonitasCOHSASARegent Business SchoolIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Pharmaceuticals News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths

3 Jul 2023
The relatives of 20 Gambian children whose deaths were linked to toxic cough syrups made in India have sued Indian drugmaker Maiden Pharmaceuticals as well as local authorities in the West African country, according to a case filed on Friday, 30 June.
Source: Reuters. A woman walks with her child in the paediatric emergency unit at the Edward Francis Small teaching hospital in Banjul, Gambia, November 4, 2022.
Source: Reuters. A woman walks with her child in the paediatric emergency unit at the Edward Francis Small teaching hospital in Banjul, Gambia, November 4, 2022.

The filing, which has not yet been made public, opens a new front in the fight for compensation and justice after at least 70 children, mostly babies and toddlers, died from acute kidney injury in Gambia last year.

The filing was presented to the High Court of Gambia on Friday. In it, the families seek about $250,000 in compensation for each child, amounting to about $5 million for the 20 children represented.

The families are also suing Gambia's health ministry, its regulator the Medicines Control Agency, and Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, a local distributor of the tainted drugs.

A spokesperson for Gambia's judiciary confirmed that the lawsuit had been filed. None of the parties named in the lawsuit, including Maiden, responded to requests for comment by means of email, phone and text message.

"You don't have to have a child to feel what the families have gone through. It is the scariest thing," said Loubna Farage, the lead counsel in the case. "This is a system that should have taken care of them."

The World Health Organization last year linked the deaths to the consumption of four cough syrups and fever-reducing drugs made by Maiden, charges the Indian company and government deny.

This incident, and the deaths of about 20 other children in Uzbekistan, has raised concerns about lax regulation in India's $42bn pharmaceutical industry, as well as a lack of testing capability in poorer nations such as Gambia that have no drug-making facilities.

Earlier this month, Gambia's justice minister said that the government had separately hired a US law firm to explore legal options linked to the deaths.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: World Health Organization, kidney failure, cough syrup, renal disease



Related

Source: Advin Healthcare.
Tuberculosis risk skyrockets in global prisoners3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup - sources28 Jun 2023
Source:
Cervical cancer screening tools reach low and lower-middle income countries19 Jun 2023
Source: Daktaridudu/Wikimedia Commons)
Namibia declares outbreak of Crimean-Congo fever after patient dies25 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
Indian labs to give 'top priority' to tests on cough syrup exports - regulator25 May 2023
Source:
"Change the name. End the stigma": Why it's time to rename HIV10 May 2023
Source:
Covid-19 global health emergency over, but pandemic not over - Health Dept8 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters2 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz