New director appointment at Audatex South Africa drives future innovation

Audatex South Africa is accelerating innovation with the appointment of a new claims sales director.

Jermaine Davids, newly appointed claim sales director at Audatex South Africa

Jermaine Davids is promoted to the new role after holding senior positions in the business for the last six years. In his new role, Davids’ main responsibility is to support the company’s growth.

Leading a dedicated sales team, Davids’ strategic focus extends to delivering value to customers in addition to tailoring global Solera products for South Africa.

Over the past two years, Davids was instrumental in successfully recruiting and growing the sales team. He built a high performance and customer-centred culture.

The period also saw Davids leading team collaborations driving transformation, skills development, and supplier initiatives, resulting in Audatex’s elevation to a level four BEE contributor in its sector. Following this success, Davids’ team aims to partner with key industry stakeholders on initiatives to further empower and advance the sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Davids said: “In my new role, I'll be at the forefront of expanding our reach in the ever-growing AI market. My primary focus is on cultivating a high-performance culture within the team, establishing robust customer relationships, and ensuring the flawless execution of sales operations.

“I am fully dedicated to propelling the organisation to unprecedented levels of success through strategic leadership and impactful contributions to our overall growth.”

Audatex is a specialist in providing automotive claims processing, valuation solutions, and services for the automotive sector. As an industry leader, Audatex is recognised for its advanced technology and software platforms that assist insurance companies, repair shops, and other stakeholders in accurately assessing the cost of vehicle repairs.

Chris Wright, managing director at Audatex South Africa, commented: “Jermaine is a valued member of the Audatex team, and his promotion is richly deserved. With his level of expertise, he is well positioned to maximise Solera's extensive product portfolio, including AI and integrated technologies, and Jermaine’s new role presents an exciting opportunity to lead initiatives beyond current market boundaries. The next chapter promises to be a rewarding journey, and I look forward to seeing the impact Jermaine is expected to have on the evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

“Jermaine is ideally equipped to lead our largest migration plan to new technology in South Africa. Throughout 2024, we’re already gearing up for an

array of exciting ventures, with a focus on automotive solutions, underwriting products, enhanced repairer reporting tools for seamless operations, and groundbreaking OEM initiatives.”