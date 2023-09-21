Industries

Infiniti Insurance appoints Belinda Hawkins as a business development manager

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: Infiniti Insurance
Belinda Hawkins has recently re-joined Infiniti Insurance as the new business development manager. Belinda has over 25 years of experience developing and maintaining good working relationships with insurance brokers and direct clients in the short-term insurance industry.
Belinda Hawkins
Belinda Hawkins

She has a proven track record of success in developing and maintaining a positive image with both brokers and direct clients. One of her new responsibilities is to develop a strategy for gaining new books of business through brokers by identifying and exploring opportunities in the market.

During her stint at Infiniti Insurance in 2018 as a relationship manager, she was instrumental in assisting brokers and underwriting staff to achieve the overall business targets. During this tenure, Belinda also supported brokers and their underwriting staff through coaching and mentoring to improve their technical risk and product knowledge.

“We are thrilled to have Belinda rejoining our team at Infiniti Insurance and starting in her new exciting role. The insurance industry has been changing rapidly in recent years due to many dynamics in the market, society, and economy,” says Infiniti Insurance CEO, Sharon Paterson.

“The industry has been faced with a number of unprecedented challenges in the past few years, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the KwaZulu-Natal floods, 2021 July riots, persistent load shedding and high inflation. In these unpredictable times, I’m confident that having Belinda on board, will position us as the company, to do business with,” Paterson adds.

As a company, we are focused on long-term partnerships with brokers, providing insurance coverage for our mutual clients. Our relationship with our brokers is the cornerstone of our business, and this is also where knowledge is shared. Our brokers are well-placed to provide our mutual clients with information on various risk mitigation strategies some of which can be remarkably simple and easy to implement.

Our solutions are carefully developed in consultation with our broker partners by assisting them in managing their clients’ risks and creating seamless, personalised, and efficient service. Belinda is a valuable asset to the Infiniti Insurance team, and I am confident that she will make a significant contribution to the company's growth,” Paterson concludes.

