Radisson opens first hotel in Reunion Island

The Radisson Hotel Group has opened its first hotel on the tropical island of Réunion, the Radisson Hotel Saint Denis. The group now has six hotels in three Indian Ocean islands, including Mauritius and Madagascar.

Nestled in the north end of Saint-Denis, the administrative capital of Réunion and within walking distance from the main commercial and financial district, Radisson Hotel Saint-Denis is positioned in front of the Barachois waterfront between the old town and the main highway, allowing easy access across the city.

Source: Supplied

Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: We are honoured to celebrate our debut in Réunion and cement our presence in our third Indian Ocean island with the opening of the island’s first upscale internationally branded hotel and our fastest growing brand, Radisson. The hotel, which underwent a complete transformation, is a key component to uplift the offering in the area and will attract international and domestic guests looking for the ideal leisure and bleisure tropical experience."

What guests can look forward to

Guests can visit the idyllic Le Barachois waterfront, immerse themselves in the local rich history by visiting the island’s museums and the Saint-Denis Cathedral or explore Rue de Paris.

Radisson Hotel Saint-Denis offers 124 stylish rooms, ranging from standard and superior rooms to suites, including accessible rooms, all with views of the hotel’s tropical surroundings. Guests can relax and unwind in the hotel’s outdoor pool or work out in the modern fitness centre. The hotel is ideal for bleisure guests with its co-working area, business center, and versatile meeting and event spaces offering flexible setups and the latest audiovisual technology.

Source: Supplied

Inspired by the history of La Réunion, the hotel's vast culinary offering reflects the island’s melting pot of local cultures and influences fused with a contemporary vision.

The main restaurant, Le Célimène, offers dishes inspired by local culture and culinary influences. Le Macatia serves flavourful sandwiches and classic street food in a casual-chic setting. To relax, guests can head to the minimalist rooftop, Sunset Lounge for cocktails or a glass of champagne.

Dharma Kullean, general manager of Radisson Hotel Saint-Denis, La Réunion comments: "My team and I are delighted to showcase the magic of Réunion Island to the world with our fast-growing Radisson brand that enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience and the right balance for their stay.

"Our combination of endless activities to explore and immerse oneself in the island experience, our unique hotel offering for leisure or business, and our renowned hospitality will ensure guests staying with us have a truly memorable experience."