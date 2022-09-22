Anglo American commits $15m to Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment

Anglo American and the Anglo American Foundation have together pledged $15m to support the Global Fund in its mission to end HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, and malaria and build resilient systems for health and pandemic preparedness. The pledge was made during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment week.

Global Fund executive director Peter Sands addresses the audience at the Global Fund’s “Fight for What Counts” Seventh Replenishment campaign event at Gotham Hall, New York, 18 September 2022. Source: The Global Fund/Tim Knox

Anglo American has a longstanding partnership with the Global Fund, both as a member of the fund’s board and a contributor to its activities.

Said Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund: “We are tremendously grateful to Anglo American, together with the Anglo American Foundation, for once again committing funds to support our lifesaving work. Through its industry-leading commitment to health and wellbeing, Anglo American is showing how powerful partnerships can be to fight for what counts – to defeat HIV, TB, and malaria and end health inequity."

Investing in community health systems

The $15m contribution will fall under the Global Fund’s Digital Health Impact Accelerator Catalytic Fund – which will promote investment in community health systems to improve the quality of community health worker programmes through digitisation, for example, through the improvement of the interoperability of health data systems. Partners for this initiative include Zenysis and Novartis Foundation.

“As an anchor partner of this initiative, we will help facilitate the strengthening of community health systems and their resilience to respond to future pandemics and health-related shocks. The accelerator is aligned with our focus as a company, and that of the Anglo American Foundation and its focus on building strategic partnerships to achieve impact,” said Dr Alexandra Plowright, lead for community health and wellbeing at Anglo American.