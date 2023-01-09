L'Oréal unveils inclusive beauty tech at CES for persons with limited mobility

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas last week, L'Oréal revealed the world's first handheld computerised makeup applicator designed for users with limited hand and arm mobility.

Dubbed Hapta, the makeup applicator technology prototype helps advance the beauty needs of people with limited mobility, the beauty giant said in a statement.

Inclusivity driving innovation and tech strategy

An estimated 50 million people globally live with limited fine motor skills. This makes some daily gestures, like applying makeup, challenging. Under development by L’Oréal scientists and engineers, Hapta is a handheld, precise smart makeup applicator for users with limited hand and arm mobility, offering them the ability to steadily apply lipstick at home.

Hapta will incorporate technology originally created by Verily to stabilise and level utensils to give people with limited hand and arm mobility the ability to eat with confidence and independence.

L’Oréal explains that the key to Hapta is its combination of built-in smart motion controls plus customisable attachments that give the user an improved range of motion, increased ease of use for difficult-to-open packaging, and precision application that is otherwise hard to achieve.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy,” said Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal. “We are dedicated and passionate to bring new technologies powering beauty services that augment and reach every individual’s ultimate desires, expectations and unmet needs.”

Hapta is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows for easy ergonomic use enabling for 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion. A 'clicking' feature allows the user to intuitively set the intended position, stay in position during use, and allow for the user to lock in customised setting for future use. Hapta comes with a built-in battery (three hours to full charge) and device charging which results in one-hour continuous use (approximately 10+ applications).

Hapta’s leveling device will be piloted with L’Oréal-owned Lancôme in 2023, first with a lipstick applicator followed by additional makeup applications in the future.

Brow Magic

L’Oréal also revealed a second tech prototype at CES. L’Oréal Brow Magic is a smart eyebrow makeup applicator that gives users bespoke brows for their face shape in seconds.

Historically, achieving a desired eyebrow look can take several products, time and expertise – with precise results requiring expensive professional services like microblading. With Brow Magic, people can achieve a personalised eyebrow look at home based on their natural brow and facial features.

Developed by L’Oréal in partnership with the tech company Prinker, a pioneer in printed, non-permanent tattoos, Brow Magic makes professional-like results accessible at home. Using 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution, L’Oréal Brow Magic is the first handheld, lightweight, electronic brow makeup applicator to provide consumers with a precise brow shape in seconds.

Using L’Oréal’s Modiface AR technology, Brow Magic scans the user’s face and makes recommendations for microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects.

“For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be made more accessible by technology,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oréal Groupe. “The two consumer technologies we are unveiling this year at CES represent the true purpose of our company: to create the beauty that moves the world.”