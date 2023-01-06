Amazon to eliminate just over 18,000 roles

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy announced in a memo that just over 18,000 roles will be eliminated at the company.

Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in the Amazon Stores and PXT organisations, he said. The eliminations come after Amazon announced big job cuts at the end of 2022.

Jobs were cut across its Devices and Books businesses, and there was a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organisation.

"S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted.

"However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me.

"We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," Jassy said in the announcement.