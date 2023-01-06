Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Technology News Global

Amazon to eliminate just over 18,000 roles

6 Jan 2023
Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy announced in a memo that just over 18,000 roles will be eliminated at the company.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in the Amazon Stores and PXT organisations, he said. The eliminations come after Amazon announced big job cuts at the end of 2022.

Jobs were cut across its Devices and Books businesses, and there was a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organisation.

"S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

SOUTH AFRICA

Amazon's mass job cuts will continue into 2023, says CEO
Amazon's mass job cuts will continue into 2023, says CEO

18 Nov 2022

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted.

"However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me.

"We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," Jassy said in the announcement.

NextOptions
Read more: job cuts, Amazon, Andy Jassy

Related

Source © ymgerman
Big 5 tech companies lose more than $2.5tn in stock value20 Dec 2022
Amazon's mass job cuts will continue into 2023, says CEO
Amazon's mass job cuts will continue into 2023, says CEO18 Nov 2022
2022 - A year of misery or optimism for marketers? Part 1
Clockwork2022 - A year of misery or optimism for marketers? Part 17 Nov 2022
Wunderman Thompson reveals world's most inspiring brands for 2022
Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson reveals world's most inspiring brands for 20224 Nov 2022
Breach: How the next generation are consciously disrupting the world
Student VillageBreach: How the next generation are consciously disrupting the world3 Nov 2022
Source: © Tobias Dziuba Amazon is a live and complex environment and each country comes with its own complexity
How to succeed on Amazon2 Nov 2022
4 advantages your small business has over Amazon and how to capitalise on them
4 advantages your small business has over Amazon and how to capitalise on them27 Oct 2022
Tackling competition: What SMEs can learn from Amazon's imminent disruption of SA's marketplace
Business Partners LimitedTackling competition: What SMEs can learn from Amazon's imminent disruption of SA's marketplace24 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz