FNB Connect named best digital MVNO in the world

FNB Connect's digital platform disruption in telecommunications has earned it joint first place as the digital mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) of the year at the global MVNO Awards, revealed at the MVNOs' World Congress 2022.

Source: Supplied. FNB chief executive officer, Jacques Celliers.

The award is a glowing endorsement of FNB Connect's impact, which has seen it harness FNB's digital platform to bring cost-effective world-class telecommunication to the bank's retail and commercial customers.More than 80 countries are represented at the MVNOs' World Congress, with over 500 MVNOs and over 1,000 representatives. The occasion puts a spotlight on innovators, most recent technologies, trends and relevant developments in the MVNO sector."We're extremely proud to see FNB Connect recognised on a global platform for its positive impact on the lives of our customers," says Jacques Celliers, chief executive officer of FNB."This global recognition reflects the strides we continue to make as a business in providing access to customer-centric lifestyle offerings by means of Connect, eBucks and nav» on our trusted digital platform."With over 6 million digitally active customers and billions of digital interactions, we believe our platform provides considerable scale with an ecosystem that caters to every customer context," explains Celliers.According to Bradwin Roper, chief executive officer of FNB Connect: "FNB Connect was the first MVNO in SA to use the capabilities of a financial services platform to integrate telecommunications and other lifestyle services."Since then, we've greatly increased our digital offering to democratise access to affordable smart devices, data and airtime packages, thereby narrowing the digital divide."More recently, we launched our 'Hero Deals' on the FNB app, allowing customers to save big on the latest laptops, tablets, and smartphones from major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo.The 24-month plans are more affordable than purchasing the specified devices in retail stores for cash and specific plans include monthly data, airtime and SMSes on our FNB Connect SIM. Customers can find the 'hero deals' in the product shop on the FNB app," Roper explains.FNB Connect has also been recognised for leading customer satisfaction in independent surveys such as the South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi) over the years.“Being recognised as an industry leader by local and international platforms in a highly competitive sector is an honour and is testament to the growing appeal of FNB Connect as a telco provider of choice to customers. Backed by consistent improvements in innovation and lifestyle solutions, we continue to push boundaries to redefine value for our customers,” concluded Roper.