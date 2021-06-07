INMA recognises 58 initiatives with top prizes in Global Media Awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has unveiled winners in its 2021 Global Media Awards competition, with a German regional publisher taking the top prize and an Austrian regional publisher nabbing the most first-place trophies.

Best in Africa: Nation Media Group for “Nation Leadership Forum”

Best in Asia/Pacific: Stuff for “Ta Matou Pono, Our Truth”

Best in Europe: Mittelbayerische Zeitung for "Drive”

Best in Latin America: El Colombiano for “Dame tres minutos y te explico”

Best in North America: The Globe and Mail for “Fully dynamic, personalised, real-time paywall”

Best in South Asia: The Hindustan Times for “Hindustan Times Code-a-Thon: India's Largest Coding Olympiad”

In a ceremony broadcast via INMA.org, YouTube, and Facebook Live, INMA revealed 58 first-place winners across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media platforms, subscriptions, business development, and data and insights.The Global Media Awards competition announcement was supported by the Google News Initiative.Winning the coveted “Best In Show” was Mittelbayerische Zeitung and its collaborative “Drive” initiative of regional German publishers sharing data, resources, and insights to support their digital subscription strategy.Judges selected from finalists the best in six world regions:Eleven companies won multiple first-place awards. Russmedia in Austria took home five top prizes, followed by Amedia in Norway with three first places. Nine others garnered two first places: Aftenposten, Funke Mediengruppe, Göteborgs-Posten, Hindustan Times, News Corp Australia, Newsday Media Group, Nine, NZME, and Ringier Axel Springer.The 2021 Global Media Awards competition garnered 644 entries from 212 news media brands in 37 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.The INMA competition evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and – for the first time – media groups. INMA has presented awards for media excellence since 1937.Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA, said, “Not surprisingly, the outstanding entries in this year’s competition leaned heavily into Covid responses along with shifting priorities during a tumultuous year: product, data and subscriptions. Another underlying theme was about communicating the values held by news brands amid the misinformation explosion and the rise of algorithms, data and machine learning in the everyday running of a media company.”Typically announced at a closing dinner at INMA’s World Congress of News Media, this year’s announcement was virtual for a second straight year due to the global pandemic and featured Jamaican TV host Terri-Karelle Reid as emcee with analysis by Robbie Brown of the Google News Initiative.The awards were announced by members of INMA’s Young Professionals Committee: Mari-Marthe Aamold of Bergens Tidende and Stavanger Aftenblad, Norway; Brinda Kumar of HT Media, India; Katharina Neubert of Business Insider, United States; Nicholas O’Connor of AméricaEconomía, Chile; Saarah Survé representing Independent Media in South Africa; Belle Tayler of Nine, Australia; and Tee Zhuo of The Business Times, Singapore.Regional brands represent a single brand serving a city or region, national brands represent a single brand with a national reach and groups represent companies owning five or more different news brands across five or more cities/regions or nationally. Honourable mentions are listed alphabetically.Regional brandsFirst Place: Kleine Zeitung, Austria, “Kleine Zeitung: It’s in Your Own Hands”Second Place: Newsday Media Group, United States, “If We Didn't Cover This ... Who Would?”Third Place: ABP, India, “Campus to Career”Honourable Mention: Amar Ujala, India, “Amar Ujala Hindi Hain Hum”Honourable Mention: El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico, “We Live it With You”Honourable Mention: La Voz del Interior, Argentina, “Fijate en La Voz: Pay Attention to La Voz”National brandsFirst Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, “Headspace”Second Place: De Morgen, Belgium, “Clearly De Morgen”Third Place: South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “Your Hong Kong – Your SCMP CampaignHonourable Mention: JoongAng Ilbo, Republic of Korea, “Listen for a Smart, Life Millennials’ Current Affairs Friend CampaignHonourable Mention: The New York Times, United States, “The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth”Honourable Mention: Verdens Gang, Norway, “What the ...?”GroupsFirst Place: USA Today Network/Gannett, United States, “USA Today Network Launches Brand Campaign to Showcase Our Journalism's Impact in Local Communities”Second Place: Funke Mediengruppe, Germany, “Coronavirus-Monitor”Third Place: Independent Media, South Africa, “Heroes Don't Wear Capes”Honourable Mention: Clarín, Argentina, “Clarín 75th Anniversary”Honourable Mention: DB Corp, India, “Say No To Porn”Honourable Mention: Hearst Corporation, United States, “We Are Hearst Newspapers Videos”Regional brandsFirst Place: Slobodna Dalmacija, Croatia, “2020 Sudamja: Enjoy the Celebration from Your Living Room”Second Place: Times of India, India, “Aadhe Hum, Aadha Humara”Third Place: Calgary Herald, Canada, “The Class of 2020: A Celebration of High School Graduates in Calgary and Area”Honourable Mention: Göteborgs-Posten, Sweden, “The Show Must Go On”Honourable Mention: The Hindu, India, “The Hindu Group Tamil Nadu Smiling”Honourable Mention: The Northern Advocate, New Zealand, “Our Hidden Homeless”National brandsFirst Place: Gazeta.pl, Poland, “Gazeta.pl for LGBT+”Second Place: The Spinoff, New Zealand, “Toby Morris and Siouxsie Wiles Covid-19 Communications”Third Place: Gazeta Wyborcza, Poland, “’F**k Off’: Fundraising Campaign for Polish Women Fighting For Their Rights”Honourable Mention: The Evening Standard and The Independent, United Kingdom, “Food for London Now and Help the Hungry”Honourable Mention: Hindustan Times, India, “HT: Spearheading the Fight Against Covid-19”Honourable Mention: The Times of India, India, “Mask India”GroupsFirst Place: The Hindu Group, India, “Care. Community. Conversation.”Second Place: USA Today/Gannett, United States, “Gannett's Media Brands Take Action Against Systemic Racism”Third Place: African News Agency, South Africa, “Coronavirus Monitor”Honourable Mention: Grupo El Comercio, Peru, “#DetrásDeUnaMascarilla (#Behind A Mask)”Honourable Mention: NZME, Auckland, “Go NZ: Building back from Covid”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “#vorarlberghältzusammen”Regional brandsFirst Place: The Times of India, India, “Aadhe Hum, Aadha Humara”Second Place: Mackay Daily Mercury, Australia, “My Town”Third Place: ABP, India, “ABP Education”Honourable Mention: Göteborgs-Posten, Sweden, “Virtuella Varvet”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “Municipal Council Election”Honourable Mention: TTELA, Stampen Lokala Medier, Sweden, “#MakeaChristmasDifferenceHere”National brandsFirst Place: Hindustan Times, India, “Hindustan Times Code-a-Thon: India's Largest Coding Olympiad”Second Place: Hanza Media, Croatia, “Zagreb – A City That Needs Our Love”Third Place: The Wall Street Journal, United States, “The Wall Street Journal’s Job Summit 2020”Honourable Mention: The Economic Times, India, “The Economic Times Women's Forum”Honourable Mention: Jagran Prakashan, India, “OnlyMyHealth HealthCare Awards”Honourable Mention: TIME, United States, “Time100 Talks”GroupsFirst Place: Nation Media Group, Kenya, “Nation Leadership Forum”Second Place: Nation Media Group, Kenya, “Kusi Ideas Festival 2020”Third Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Project Ella: Migrating 100+ Years of Local Print Loyalty and Community Dependency to Digital Mastheads”Honourable Mention: African News Agency, South Africa, “Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Conference and Awards”Regional brandsFirst Place: Newsday Media Group, United States, “Tracking the Coronavirus: Daily Informative Text Alerts to Long Islanders”Second Place: Times of India, India, “Times Secret Santa”Third Place: Russmedia, Austria, “#vorarlberghältzusammen”Honourable Mention: El Colombiano, Colombia, “Memorias Antioquia Se Cuenta”Honourable Mention: Naidunia, India, “Kuch Positive Karona – Please Do Something Positive”Honourable Mention: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Toowoomba – Chronicle Garden for Good”National brandsFirst Place: Stuff, New Zealand, “Ta Matou Pono, Our TruthSecond Place: Dagens Naeringsliv, Norway, “Using Cross-Platform Digital Content Universes to Build and Grow Subscription Audiences”Third Place: Aftonbladet, Sweden, “Corona Live”Honourable Mention: Daily Maverick, South Africa, “Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars”Honourable Mention: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany, “F.A.Z. Personal Assistant”Honourable Mention: The Wall Street Journal, United States, “New Approaches to Core Coverage”GroupsFirst Place: Condé Nast, United States, “GQ Push Up Challenge”Second Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Project Ella: Transitioning 100+ Years of Local Print Legacy to Digital Audiences”Third Place: Funke Mediengruppe, Germany, “Coronavirus-Monitor”Honourable Mention: Independent Media, South Africa, “Heroes Don't Wear Capes”Honourable Mention: Ringier Axel Springer, Poland, “National Test for Poles’ Health: The Key to User Engagement”Honourable Mention: The Times Group, India, “Times Scan It Own It Festival”Regional brandsFirst Place: Russmedia, Austria, “#vorarlberghältzusammen”Second Place: Amar Ujala, India, “Amar Ujala Hindi Hain Hum”Third Place: Rashtradoot, India, “Rashtradoot – The Bilingual Newspaper”Honourable Mention: Amar Ujala, India, “Felicitating Our Humraahi Our Companion – The Newspaper Trade Network”Honourable Mention: Bangalore Mirror, India, “BM Doctor's Day Special Copies”Honourable Mention: Maharashtra Times, India, “Tulsi (Holy Basil) Seed Insertion in Live Newspaper”National brandsFirst Place: De Morgen, Belgium, “Clearly De Morgen”Second Place: Helsingin Sanomat, Finland, “Read Between the Lines”Third Place: Toronto Star, Canada, “Together”Honourable Mention: Daily Maverick, South Africa, “Launch of Daily Maverick 168”Honourable Mention: Kompas Media, Indonesia, “Kompas55 Mask”Honourable Mention: Vecernji list, Croatia, “New Sunday Edition”GroupsFirst Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Viva Magazine“Second Place: Nation Media Group, Kenya, “Daily Nation Rebrand”Third Place: The Times of India Group, India, “Mask Filter Cloth Insertion in Live Paper”Honourable Mention: News Corp Australia, Australia, “HiberNation”Regional brandsFirst Place: Alabama Media Group, United States, “All Y’all”Second Place: Kleine Zeitung, Austria, “Future Talks”Third Place: Russmedia, Austria, “Vorarlberg LIVE”Honourable Mention: Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, Canada, “On the Road”Honourable Mention: Honolulu-Star Advertiser, United States, “Live All Star Line Up”Honourable Mention: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Toowoomba: Chronicle Garden for Good”National brandsFirst Place: VGTV, Norway, “Tarjei's Experiment”Second Place: Expressen, Sweden, “Inside the Pandemic”Third Place: News24, South Africa, “News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC”Honourable Mention: Danish Broadcasting Corporation, Denmark, “The Road to The Old Stage: A Day in The Shoes of a Prima Ballerina”Honourable Mention: Infobae, Argentina, “Stories from the Delta: The Drama of Families That Were Isolated by The Pandemic and Are In Need Of Clothing And Food”Honourable Mention: The Times of India, India, “Mornings with Newspaper”GroupsFirst Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “The Night Watch”Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Vote 2020: Election Night Coverage”Third Place: Hearst Corporation, United States, “We Are Hearst Newspapers Videos”Honourable Mention: Bonnier News Local, Sweden, “Streaming of Livesport – Increase Loyalty in Reader Revenue With Stunning Numbers”Honourable Mention: Jagran New Media, India, “Savlon and Jagran New Media”Honourable Mention: USA Today Network/Gannett, United States, “High School Sports Awards American Influencer Awards”Regional brandsFirst Place: El Colombiano, Colombia, “Dame Tres Minutos Y Te Explico”Second Place: Lancaster Farming Newspaper, United States, “Lancaster Farming Industrial Hemp Podcast”Third Place: TTELA, Stampen Lokala Medier, Sweden, “TTELA Documentary”National brandsFirst Place: The Irish Times, Ireland, “The Women's Podcast and Virtual Event Series In Association With Green and Blacks”Second Place: Navbharat Times & Ei Samay, India, “Gold – Largest Hindi/Bengali Audio-Infotainment Service in The World”Third Place: Stuff, New Zealand, “One Hot Minute”Honourable Mention: Food for Mzansi, South Africa, “Farmer’s Inside Track”Honourable Mention: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany, “F.A.Z. Audio”Honourable Mention: Media24, South Africa, “Exodus: Uncovering a Cult In KwaZulu-Natal”GroupsFirst Place: Australian Community Media, Australia, “Voice of Real Australia”Second Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “On Guard: Stories from Inside Australia’s Toughest Prisons”Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, “HP Business Class”Honourable Mention: HT Media, India, “HT Smartcast: From News to Entertainment To Everything In Between”Honourable Mention: Nation Media Group, Kenya, “Nation Audio”Regional brandsFirst Place: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Story”Second Place: Newsday Media Group, United States, “For Long Islanders by Long Islanders: Providing Community During An Unsettling Year”Third Place: Honolulu-Star Advertiser, United States, “Live All Star Line Up”National brandsFirst Place: The Economist, United Kingdom, “The Economist on Social Media”Second Place: Público, Portugal, “How We Increased Instagram Followers and Website Traffic”Third Place: Blick Gruppe, Switzerland, “Soda by Blick: Journalism for Gen”Honourable Mention: Hindustan Times, India, “HT: Spearheading the Fight Against Covid-19”Honourable Mention: India Today Group, India, “India Today Group Digital”Honourable Mention: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, “The Lockdown Lifeline”GroupsFirst Place: Ringier Axel Springer, Poland, “#RealInfluencers: How the Social Media Empowered the Medics”Second Place: Jagran Prakashan, India, “Positive India Series”Third Place: Jagran Prakashan, India, “Rising India”Regional brandsFirst Place: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Ländlepunkte“Second Place: Times of India, India, “Times Bappa”National brandsFirst Place: Dagens Naeringsliv, Norway, “Fantasy Fund”Second Place: The Straits Times, Singapore, “The Straits Times’ Gift an Article Feature”Third Place: HLN, Belgium, “HLN Live”Honourable Mention: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Fully Dynamic, Personalised, Real-Time Paywall”Honourable Mention: Hindustan Times, India, “Hindustan Times Code-a-Thon: India's Largest Coding Olympiad”Honourable Mention: Politiken, Denmark, “The Bezzerwizzer Christmas Battle”GroupsFirst Place: Funke Mediengruppe, Germany, “Quintupling the Number of Newsletter Recipients Within a Year”Regional brandsFirst Place: Göteborgs-Posten, Sweden, “Systrar”Second Place: Bergens Tidende, Norway, “How Bergens Tidende Boosted Subscriptions With Rich and Unique Automated Texts”Third Place: The Courier Mail, Australia, “Scoring with College Sport”Honourable Mention: Kleine Zeitung, Austria, “Kleine Zeitung: It’s In Your Own Hands”Honourable Mention: Piano, United States, “How Piano Helped the Daily Memphian Achieve a 12-Month Subscriber Goal in 3 Weeks”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Ländlepunkte”National brandsFirst Place: Aftenposten, Norway, “Life at Home Vertical”Second Place: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Fully Dynamic, Personalised, Real-Time Paywall”Third Place: Expressen, Sweden, “Bullseye! Hitting 118,000 By Aiming the Right Content to The Right Audience”Honourable Mention: BILD, Germany, “Dynamic Pricing”Honourable Mention: Helsingin Sanomat, Finland, “HS Lasten Uutiset: Introducing the Newspaper to A New Generation”Honourable Mention: Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Switzerland, “NZZ Dynamic Paywall and Access Strategy Evolution“GroupsFirst Place: Amedia, Norway, “+Alt: All News in One Subscription”Second Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Heroing Local Journalism”Third Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “On Guard: Stories from Inside Australia's Toughest Prisons”Honourable Mention: Bonnier News Local, Sweden, “Streaming of Livesport – Increase Loyalty in Reader Revenue With Stunning Numbers”Honourable Mention: MediaNews Group, United States, “MediaNews Group Unlocks Digital Subscriptions Audience and Advertising Growth”Honourable Mention: NTM, Sweden, “Local News Has A Great Value – Let's Get Ready to Double”Regional brandsFirst Place: Vijay Karnataka, India, “Newspaper Delivery Super Heroes”Second Place: Funke Mediengruppe, Germany, “Higher Price! Happy User! Does It Work? – How to Execute A Paid Content Price Increase and Keep Your Customers Happy”Third Place: The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Australia, “Project Engage”National brandsFirst Place: Expressen, Sweden, “Bullseye! Hitting 118,000 By Aiming the Right Content to The Right Audience”Second Place: Dagens Naeringsliv, Norway, “Using Cross-Platform Digital Content Universes to Build and Grow Subscription Audiences”Third Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, “Driving Digital Access”Honourable Mention: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Globe Up Close: A Subscriber Event Series to Reduce Churn”Honourable Mention: Insider, United States, “Insider Subscription Paywall: Winback Test”Honourable Mention: Subtext, United States, “Increasing Touchpoints – Top Media Organization Grows and Retains Subscribers Via Text”GroupsFirst Place: Amedia, Norway, “+Alt: All News in One Subscription”Second Place: Amedia, Norway, “The Churn Initiative”Third Place: Bonnier News Local, Sweden, “Streaming of Livesport – Increase Loyalty in Reader Revenue with Stunning Numbers”Honourable Mention: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Project Ella: Migrating 10,000 Local Print Subscribers and Casual Readers to Digital Subscriptions and Metropolitan Newspaper Subscriptions”Honourable Mention: Piano, United States, “How Funke Mediengruppe’s New Subscription Strategy Helps Finance Local Journalism”Honourable Mention: Schibsted Media, Norway, “How to Win the Hearts of Norwegian Bankers”Regional brandsFirst Place: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Ländlepunkte”National brandsFirst Place: Aftenposten, Norway, “How Lockdown Generated A New Prosperous Niche Business for Aftenposten’s Loyalty Program – Digital Wine Tastings”Second Place: Expressen, Sweden, “Kickstart! How We Engaged Our Subscribers by Getting Them Off the Couch”Third Place: Dagens Naeringsliv, Norway, “Building A Wine Content Universe to Build and Grow Subscription Audiences”Honourable Mention: The Daily Beast, United States, “The Daily Beast's the New Abnormal Live”Honourable Mention: Media24, South Africa, “Newsletter Good Morning South Africa”Honourable Mention: Navbharat Times & Ei Samay, India, “Gold – Largest Hindi/Bengali Audio-Infotainment Service in The World”GroupsFirst Place: Amedia, Norway, “+Alt: All News in One Subscription”Regional brandsFirst Place: Göteborgs-Posten, Sweden, “+105%”Second Place: LNP Media Group, United States, “LNP Media Group Local Business Stimulus Program”Third Place: Russmedia, Austria, “ländleshop.at”Honourable Mention: Advance Local Media, United States, “Northeast Virtual College Fair”Honourable Mention: Amar Ujala, India, “Amar Ujala Shubh Labh”Honourable Mention: Vijay Karnataka, India, “VK Corona Guide: A Much Need Boost in Revenue”National brandsFirst Place: Hindustan Times, India, “Hindustan Times Code-a-Thon: India's Largest Coding Olympiad”Second Place: Independent News & Media, Ireland, “INM Programmatic Plus”Third Place: Food for Mzansi, South Africa, “It Can Be with Standard Bank”Honourable Mention: The Daily Prothom Alo, Bangladesh, “6.15 Kilometers of Hope!”Honourable Mention: Dainik Bhaskar, India, “Unlock Bharat”Honourable Mention: Stuff, Auckland, “Finding New Ground”GroupsFirst Place: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Project Rapid Fire: Rapid Revenue Retention Following the Closure Of 40+ Print Titles”Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Go NZ!”Third Place: The Times Group, India, “Times Scan It Own It Festival”Honourable Mention: African News Agency, South Africa, “African News Agency Digital Magazines”Honourable Mention: DB Corp, India, “Milestone Editions Series”Honourable Mention: Star Metroland Media, Canada, “Saluting the Frontlines”Regional brandsFirst Place: Adresseavisen, Norway, “Biokraft – How to Make Circular Economy and Sustainability Relevant and Valuable For Local Readers and Business Owners”Second Place: The Hindu, India, “The Hindu Tamil Nadu Smiling”Third Place: Herald Sun, Australia, “Best You Can Be”Honourable Mention: Amar Ujala, India, “Amar Ujala Shubh Labh”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “#ganzvorarlbergtestet”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “How Do You Handle Your Rights During Covid-19”National brandsFirst Place: Bloomberg Media, United States, “Building City Resilience”Second Place: Schibsted Partnerstudio, Norway, “Biltema: More Than Just Cars”Third Place: Ekstra Bladet, Denmark, “Lockdown News Cinema”Honourable Mention: 24sata, Croatia, “#Pinkypromiss”Honourable Mention: Media24, South Africa, “BrandStudio24 and Nedbank’s”Honourable Mention: South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “Holiday at Home: Hong Kong Tourism Board”GroupsFirst Place: Ringier Axel Springer, Poland, “Men’s Secret Taboo”Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Chorus Project Connect”Third Place: Alma Media, Finland, “Virtual Opening of Vapo’s Activated Carbon Plant and the Launch of the New Novactor Brand”Honourable Mention: African News Agency, South Africa, “African News Agency Digital Magazines”Honourable Mention: El Comercio, Peru, “#PeruanosConHuevos”Honourable Mention: Tribune Publishing Content Studio 1847, United States, “Celebrate the Holidays”Regional brandsFirst Place: Russmedia, Austria, “ländleshop.at“National brandsFirst Place: Funke Digital, Germany, “From World Wide Web To Bookshelves Everywhere”Second Place: Dagens Nyheter & Tipser, Sweden, “New Media Revenue and Reader Loyalty Through E-Commerce”Third Place: Wirecutter, A New York Times Company, United States, “Unparalleled Reader Service”Honourable Mention: Infomoney, Brazil, “The MBA Initiative”Honourable Mention: Krone Multimedia, Austria, “Content to Commerce #BlackFriday”Honourable Mention: NBCUniversal, United States, “Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin”Judges awarded no winner in the Groups segment.Regional brandsFirst Place: Malayala Manorama, India, “Manorama Online”Second Place: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Story”Third Place: Funke Digital, Germany, “Growth Hack: Doubling Reach In Home Market With Second Brand In 6 Months”National brandsFirst Place: PA Media, United Kingdom, “PA Explore”Second Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, “NZ Herald App Relaunch”Third Place: Hindustan Times, India, “Hindustan Times Code-a-Thon: India's Largest Coding Olympiad”Honourable Mention: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Sophi Automated Print Laydown”Honourable Mention: The Irish Times, Ireland, “The Irish Times Website and Apps”Honourable Mention: Nikkei, Japan, “Nikkei Wave: The Experimental App for New Technologies”GroupsFirst Place: African News Agency, South Africa, “Coronavirus Monitor”Second Place: Clarín, Argentina, “Inmersión Clarín”Third Place: Amedia, Norway, “+Alt: All News in One Subscription”Honourable Mention: ABP, India, “admissiontree.in”Honourable Mention: Metro World News, Chile, “Publimetro Colombia Mobile First Update”Honourable Mention: Nation Media, Kenya, “Nation.Africa”Regional brandsFirst Place: Mittelbayerische Zeitung, Germany, “Drive”Second Place: Bergens Tidende, Norway, “How Bergens Tidende Boosted Subscriptions With Rich and Unique Automated Texts”Third Place: Mediahuis, Netherlands, “We Win or We Learn”Honourable Mention: Göteborgs-Posten, Sweden, “Changing Low Performing Content”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “VN Township-Stats”Honourable Mention: Russmedia, Austria, “VOL.AT Ländlepunkte”National brandsFirst Place: The Daily Beast, United States, “The Daily Beast: Beast Inside”Second Place: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Fully Dynamic, Personalised, Real-Time Paywall”Third Place: Verdens Gang, Norway, “The Corona Live Tracker”Honourable Mention: CBC Radio-Canada, Canada, “How Rad Crafted Its Reports Thanks to Data from Their Community”Honourable Mention: Dow Jones, United States, “A Data-Led MarketWatch Membership Model”Honourable Mention: Die Presse, Austria, “Analytics Ecosystem at Die Presse: A Story About Finding the Sweet Spot Between Functionality and Beauty in Data”GroupsFirst Place: Nine, Australia, “Retaining Digital Subscribers Beyond the Pandemic”Second Place: Amedia, Norway, “The Churn Initiative”Third Place: Ippen Digital, Germany, “ID Editorial News Assistant”Honourable Mention: Metro World News, Chile, “Metro US Hispanics”Honourable Mention: Nation Media Group, Kenya, “Paywall Implementation”Honourable Mention: News Corp Australia, Australia, “Project Ella: Leveraging Our Audience Data to Transition Local Print Subscribers and Audiences to Digital Subscriptions”Judges awarded no Winner in the Regional Brands segment.National brandsFirst Place: Independent News & Media, Ireland, “Programmatic Plus: Best Use of Data to Drive Advertising”Second Place: South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “SCMP Signal, the First Publisher-Built Brand Suitability Tool”Third Place: Bloomberg Media, United States, “Customer Centricity Index”GroupsFirst Place: Mediahuis, Belgium, “Gaining Customer Insights by Using Innovative Content Profiling for Activia”Second Place: Amedia, Norway, “No Educated Guesses, Just Hard Insights”Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Rockgas Database and Census Data Match”Honourable Mention: Jagran Prakashan, India, “Data Lab’s Project”Honourable Mention: Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore, “Brand Safety Classification to Aid Inventory Exposure”Honourable Mention: The Times Group, India, “Affluence Campaign”Regional brandsFirst Place: Badischer Verlag, Germany, “Data Machine”Second Place: Bergens Tidende, Norway, “How Bergens Tidende Created Rich and Unique Automated Texts and Gave Readers Brand New Insights In the Real Estate Market”Third Place: La Gaceta, Argentina, “Quality Index For Content Generation Automation”National brandsFirst Place: The Globe and Mail, Canada, “Fully Dynamic, Personalised, Real-Time Paywall”Second Place: South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “SCMP’s Audience Contact Strategy”Third Place: The Wall Street Journal, United States, “The Dynamic Pricing Model”Honourable Mention: Blick-Gruppe, Switzerland, “Personalised Content on Blick-Homepage (Project Fox)”Honourable Mention: Bloomberg Media, United States, “Storythreads”Honourable Mention: The New Yorker, United Sates, “Subscriber Personalized Recommendation Email Testing”GroupsFirst Place: NZME, New Zealand, “Corona Surf Reports”Second Place: Ippen Digital, Germany, “Personal News Assistant”Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, “OneRoof Accelerates Audience Growth with Personalisation Automation and AI Tools”Regional brandsFirst Place: Newsday Media Group, United States, “Tracking the Coronavirus on Long Island”Second Place: Russmedia, Austria, “VN Township-Stats”National brandsFirst Place: South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, “C3PO Dashboard: Fostering Cross-Department Collaboration with Data”Second Place: American Press Institute, United States, “Custom Dashboards in Metrics for News Solve the Problem of Bad Analytics”Third Place: Ringier, Switzerland, “EqualVoice-Factor as a Service@Ringier”Honourable Mention: Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Switzerland, “NZZ Article Score”Honourable Mention: News24, South Africa, “News24 Covid-19 Dashboard”Honourable Mention: Verdens Gang, Norway, “A User Centric Approach to Dashboard Metrics”GroupsFirst Place: Nine, Australia, “TED – Topic Editor Dashboard”Second Place: Google, United Sates, “GNI Data Tools: News Consumer Insights”Third Place: Amedia, Norway, “No Educated Guesses, Just Hard Insights”Honourable Mention: Metro World News, Chile, “Metro's Data Strategy”Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand, “OneRoof Management Dashboard”Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Global Media Awards. The next Global Media Awards competition deadline is 28 January 2022.