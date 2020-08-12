Top marketers to select The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil winner

The One Club for Creativity has assembled a jury of top marketers to meet online next week and select the winner for The One Show's prestigious 2020 CMO Pencil.
This year’s jury of 13 esteemed CMOs will gather on August 19 to discuss and choose from among the 18 highest-scoring entries in The One Show 2020 to identify the work that had the greatest impact on moving a brand forward.
The entries considered for this special award have already won a Best of Discipline or Gold Pencil, as judged by more than 200 of the world's top agency and brand creatives on this year’s One Show juries. In accordance with One Show judging rules, CMO Pencil jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company.
The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury is as follows:
- Elizabeth Brady, EVP, Chief Marketing, Customer and Communications Officer, Allstate
- Rankin Carroll, CMO, Mars Wrigley Confections
- Frank Crowson, SVP/Head of Marketing US, Best Buy
- Rachel Ferdinando SVP, CMO, Frito-Lay North America
- Stacey Grier, CMO, Clorox
- Sophie Kelly, SVP, North American Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo
- Fernando Machado, Global CMO, Restaurant Brands International, The One Club Board member
- Marcel Marcondes, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Anheuser-Busch
- Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani, The One Club Board member
- Rob Matthews, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, Xbox, Microsoft
- David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times
- Diego Scotti, EVP, CMO, Verizon
- Andrea Zahumensky, CMO, KFC US, KFC Corp
Past CMO Pencil winners have included is Worth It”
for The New York Times
by Droga5 New York and “Fearless Girl”
for State Street Global Advisors by McCann New York.
“It’s a tremendous honour for a brand and CMO to be recognised by their peers with this prestigious Pencil,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will review and discuss the entries with an eye for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”