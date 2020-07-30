Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships jury

The last of the four jury panels for the Warc Media Awards 2020: Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category has been announced.
Senior executives from Tesco, TikTok and Facebook, as well as global agency leaders in partnerships and strategic roles from Droga5, Kantar and PHD, will be joining the lineup for the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships jury. This category aims to attract case studies that showcase how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.
The 13-strong jury will be chaired by Tesco's Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning, who is responsible for managing the retailer's media investment across all paid and owned channels.
The full jury lineup for the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category, Warc Media Awards 2020, is:
- Nick Ashley - Head of Media and Campaign Planning, Tesco - jury chair
- Danish Chan - Co-Founder and Strategy Director, untangld
- Trevor Johnson - Head of Marketing, Global Business Solutions for Europe, TikTok
- Darius Karbassioun - Managing Director, Electric Glue
- Christopher Kenna - Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brand Advance
- Jyoti Kumar Bansal - Outgoing Chief Executive Officer, PHD India
- Audrey Low - Managing Director, L'Équipe L'Oréal China, Mindshare Shanghai
- Jack Murphy - Senior Planner, Boys + Girls
- Gareth Price - Global Brand Strategist, Facebook
- Tim Pritchard - Executive Director, Joint Head of Create
- Maren Seitz - Senior Director, Head of Media, Kantar Germany
- Terri Squibb - Client Partner, Jump (Havas)
- Yan Wang - Group Communications Strategy Director, Droga5
Commenting on the upcoming judging process, jury chair Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning, Teso, said: "I'm delighted to be working with this year's jury that brings together some of the best minds in the business from all around the world to debate what makes an effective partnership or sponsorship."
Now in their fifth year, the Warc Media Awards are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic.
The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Tech - will share a prize fund of $40,000.
The Special Awards in the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category are:
- Successful Sponsorship Award - for the best example of a brand effectively aligning itself with, for instance, an entertainment property or a sporting event.
- Effective Native Award - for the best example of a native campaign that helped a brand meet its business objectives.
- Collaboration with an Influencer Award - for the most effective partnership with an influencer appropriate for the target market.
.