Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising News Global

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New Bowery Awards for independent creatives announces its executive jury

29 Jul 2020
New York Festivals' Bowery Awards, a new competition celebrating independent creatives in the commercial landscape, has announced its 2020 executive jury, with David Sable, senior advisor, WPP and former Global CEO of Y&R, serving as the president of the executive jury for the inaugural year.
David Sable, senior advisor, WPP and former Global CEO of Y&R.

“David has been instrumental in assembling our two world-class juries that include advertising Hall of Famers, founders, artists, movie producers, and others recruited from a wide cross-section of creative fields,” said Scott Rose, executive director, New York Festivals Bowery Awards. “We’re thrilled he’s at the helm of the Bowery Awards executive jury.”

“I’m excited to be involved with the Bowery Awards, a competition that will celebrate the diverse group of creatives who work behind the scenes in the industry as freelancers, their recognition is long overdue,” said David Sable.
Independent freelancers work within a variety of disciplines and contribute innovation and creativity, often on high priority project-based work, the Bowery Awards provides an opportunity for their talent to be applauded centre stage.
2020’s Bowery Awards entries will be judged by two award-winning multi-disciplinary juries, the grand jury and the executive jury. The grand jury will review the entries to determine what will become finalists. The executive jury will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners and the Grand Award and Best of Show.

2020 Bowery Awards executive jury

  • Bowery Awards Executive Jury President - David Sable, Senior Advisor, WPP
  • Keith Reinhard, Chairman Emeritus, DDB Worldwide
  • Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Carol H. Williams
  • Helayne Spivak, Former Executive Director, VCU Brandcenter
  • Martin Puris, CEO, Founder, Puris&Partners
  • Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman/CEO, D Expósito & Partners
  • Marvin Waldman, President, The Shadow Group, LLC
  • Lindsay Brillson, Executive Creative Director, Red Antler
  • Marcus Taylor, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Verizon Media
  • Jason Sosnoff, Producer, Baltimore Pictures & Executive Producer for HBO’s Paterno and The Wizard of Lies
  • Fede Garcia, Global ECD, Huge
  • Duncan Bird, VP Brand & Digital, Fiverr
  • Justin Oliver, Product Marketing Lead, Google Assistant
  • Whitney Sullivan, Founder, Size Matters
  • Emmett James, Founder, Size Matters
  • Paco Olavarrieta, Former CCO, D Expósito & Partners
  • Nana Mensah, Actress/Writer, The King of Staten Island, 13 Reasons Why, New Amsterdam
  • Marc Morris, Co-Founder, Tunespotter & Reacha, Music Supervisor
  • Billy Bradford, Creative Director, Size Matters
  • Terry Robin Jones, Creative Director, Young & Hungry
  • Chris Wolfgang Mauch, Director, Storyboard Artist, Illustrator, Animator, Independent
  • Suzanne Keen, Group Creative Director/Commercial Director
  • Brendan Deneen, President of Literary and IP Development, Assemble Media
  • Marc Reiser, Co-Founder, BMFS
  • Lucas Panizza, Freelance Creative Director
  • Scott Faucheux, Creative Director, OSK New York
  • Christiano Abrahao, Independent Creative Director
  • Gaëtan du Peloux, Executive Creative Director, Marcel
  • Kaydee Bridges, Head of Enterprise Marketing and Brand, Cardinal Health
  • Kristina Snyder, CEO and Founder, Snyder New York and Snyder Studio
  • Amanda Rubin, Co-Head, Brand and Content Strategy, Goldman Sachs
  • June Laffey, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health New York

The Bowery Awards categories feature four category groups: Audio/Radio, Film Craft/Motion Video, Design, and Quarantine Content. The competition’s robust roster offers numerous subcategories created to recognize freelance creatives from numerous creative disciplines. Including both documentary and scripted short film.

The results of the Bowery Awards jury panels will result in a curated a winner’s gallery with contact information allowing companies, clients, and representatives to contact the independent creators' whose work resonates with their needs.
Proceeds of the 2020 Bowery Awards will be donated to Feed the Frontlines NYC. The New York initiative has delivered over 127,000 nourishing meals to essential workers and those facing food insecurity while helping 25 local restaurants to keep their lights on and bring 120 employees back to work.

Isabella Di Pietro, co-founder of Feed the Frontlines NYC says: “We're in a moment that requires creative thinking and generosity more than ever, so it's great to be part of a competition that uplifts independent creativity while providing direct support to the community. We are so grateful to New York Festivals and the Bowery Awards for supporting our efforts to feed New Yorkers in need and keep our city's restaurants afloat.”

To learn more about the 2020 New York Festivals Bowery Awards, click here. For entry information and categories click here.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: New York Festivals, NYF, David Sable, Scott Rose

Related

NYF AME Awards announces 2020 winners22 May 2020
NYF Advertising Awards announces 2020 recipients of special Industry Awards12 May 2020
NYF Advertising Awards announces 2020 winners with SA's Joe Public bagging 2 Golds and a Silver5 May 2020
AME Awards announces 2020 finalists4 May 2020
NYF Advertising Awards 2020 shortlist announced14 Apr 2020
NYF announces 2020 Radio Awards finalists, with two SA entries19 Mar 2020
Droga5's Tricia Lentini Himot heads up NYF Advertising Awards Film Craft executive jury30 Jan 2020
NYF Advertising Awards announces Financial Category executive jury for 202021 Jan 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz