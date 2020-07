New Bowery Awards for independent creatives announces its executive jury

New York Festivals' Bowery Awards, a new competition celebrating independent creatives in the commercial landscape, has announced its 2020 executive jury, with David Sable, senior advisor, WPP and former Global CEO of Y&R, serving as the president of the executive jury for the inaugural year.

Independent freelancers work within a variety of disciplines and contribute innovation and creativity, often on high priority project-based work, the Bowery Awards provides an opportunity for their talent to be applauded centre stage.

2020 Bowery Awards executive jury

Bowery Awards Executive Jury President - David Sable, Senior Advisor, WPP

Keith Reinhard, Chairman Emeritus, DDB Worldwide

Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Carol H. Williams

Helayne Spivak, Former Executive Director, VCU Brandcenter

Martin Puris, CEO, Founder, Puris&Partners

Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman/CEO, D Expósito & Partners

Marvin Waldman, President, The Shadow Group, LLC

Lindsay Brillson, Executive Creative Director, Red Antler

Marcus Taylor, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Verizon Media

Jason Sosnoff, Producer, Baltimore Pictures & Executive Producer for HBO’s Paterno and The Wizard of Lies

Fede Garcia, Global ECD, Huge

Duncan Bird, VP Brand & Digital, Fiverr

Justin Oliver, Product Marketing Lead, Google Assistant

Whitney Sullivan, Founder, Size Matters

Emmett James, Founder, Size Matters

Paco Olavarrieta, Former CCO, D Expósito & Partners

Nana Mensah, Actress/Writer, The King of Staten Island, 13 Reasons Why, New Amsterdam

Marc Morris, Co-Founder, Tunespotter & Reacha, Music Supervisor

Billy Bradford, Creative Director, Size Matters

Terry Robin Jones, Creative Director, Young & Hungry

Chris Wolfgang Mauch, Director, Storyboard Artist, Illustrator, Animator, Independent

Suzanne Keen, Group Creative Director/Commercial Director

Brendan Deneen, President of Literary and IP Development, Assemble Media

Marc Reiser, Co-Founder, BMFS

Lucas Panizza, Freelance Creative Director

Scott Faucheux, Creative Director, OSK New York

Christiano Abrahao, Independent Creative Director

Gaëtan du Peloux, Executive Creative Director, Marcel

Kaydee Bridges, Head of Enterprise Marketing and Brand, Cardinal Health

Kristina Snyder, CEO and Founder, Snyder New York and Snyder Studio

Amanda Rubin, Co-Head, Brand and Content Strategy, Goldman Sachs

June Laffey, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health New York

“David has been instrumental in assembling our two world-class juries that include advertising Hall of Famers, founders, artists, movie producers, and others recruited from a wide cross-section of creative fields,” said Scott Rose, executive director, New York Festivals Bowery Awards. “We’re thrilled he’s at the helm of the Bowery Awards executive jury.”“I’m excited to be involved with the Bowery Awards, a competition that will celebrate the diverse group of creatives who work behind the scenes in the industry as freelancers, their recognition is long overdue,” said David Sable.2020’s Bowery Awards entries will be judged by two award-winning multi-disciplinary juries, the grand jury and the executive jury. The grand jury will review the entries to determine what will become finalists. The executive jury will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners and the Grand Award and Best of Show.The Bowery Awards categories feature four category groups: Audio/Radio, Film Craft/Motion Video, Design, and Quarantine Content. The competition’s robust roster offers numerous subcategories created to recognize freelance creatives from numerous creative disciplines. Including both documentary and scripted short film.The results of the Bowery Awards jury panels will result in a curated a winner’s gallery with contact information allowing companies, clients, and representatives to contact the independent creators' whose work resonates with their needs.Proceeds of the 2020 Bowery Awards will be donated to Feed the Frontlines NYC. The New York initiative has delivered over 127,000 nourishing meals to essential workers and those facing food insecurity while helping 25 local restaurants to keep their lights on and bring 120 employees back to work.Isabella Di Pietro, co-founder of Feed the Frontlines NYC says: “We're in a moment that requires creative thinking and generosity more than ever, so it's great to be part of a competition that uplifts independent creativity while providing direct support to the community. We are so grateful to New York Festivals and the Bowery Awards for supporting our efforts to feed New Yorkers in need and keep our city's restaurants afloat.”To learn more about the 2020 New York Festivals Bowery Awards, click here . For entry information and categories click here