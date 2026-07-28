What South Africans should know about long term car rental costs

These questions reflect a wider shift in how people think about mobility. Customers are not only looking for a vehicle. They are looking for a predictable monthly cost, enough kilometres for their needs, and the flexibility to change their arrangements when circumstances change.

However, comparing long-term car rental options using the advertised monthly price alone can be misleading. The cheapest rate is only good value when the package suits the customer’s actual requirements.

What determines the cost of long-term car rental?

There is no single price for renting a car for a month in South Africa. The cost depends on several factors, including the vehicle category, branch location, rental period, kilometre allowance, and level of cover included.

A small manual hatchback will generally cost less than an automatic vehicle, SUV, sedan, bakkie, or people carrier. Prices may also differ between regions because of fleet availability and local demand.

The kilometre allowance is another important consideration. A lower monthly rate may offer fewer included kilometres, which can result in additional charges if the customer travels more than expected.

Pace Car Rental offers long term car rental starting from only R5,499 per month, including Super Cover waivers and 2,400 kilometres per month on selected vehicle groups. A standard option of 3,000 kilometres per month is also available.

The right package therefore depends on more than the headline price. A customer who travels regularly for work may find that a slightly higher monthly rate with a larger kilometre allowance offers better overall value.

Is it cheaper to rent a car for longer?

Long-term rental rates are usually structured differently from standard daily rental rates.

A customer booking a vehicle for a few days will typically pay a daily rate. When the vehicle is required for 30 days or longer, a dedicated monthly rate may apply.

This can make long-term rental more cost-effective than repeatedly extending short bookings or making several separate reservations. It can also offer greater cost certainty because the customer knows the monthly rental amount and included kilometre allowance upfront.

However, renting for longer does not automatically mean that every cost becomes cheaper. Customers should still check the terms of the package, including excess kilometre charges, deposits, cover, additional drivers and optional extras.

The most affordable option is the one that matches the expected usage without adding unnecessary features or leaving the customer exposed to avoidable additional charges.

Can a customer rent a car for 12 months?

Long-term car rental does not necessarily require a fixed 12-month commitment.

Pace Car Rental allows customers to rent on a month-to-month basis and extend the rental when the vehicle is still needed. This can be useful for people working on temporary projects, businesses waiting for fleet vehicles, customers needing replacement transport or individuals who do not want to commit to vehicle ownership.

The month-to-month structure also allows the customer to reassess their needs as circumstances change.

Someone may initially require a vehicle for two months and later extend for another three. A business may need an additional vehicle during a busy period without knowing exactly when the demand will end.

This flexibility is one of the key differences between long-term rental and arrangements that lock the customer into a predetermined term.

Is a car available for R3,000 per month?

Searches for vehicles costing R3,000 per month often combine several different types of transport products.

A car finance instalment, lease payment, rent-to-buy agreement and long-term rental rate are not directly comparable. Each option may include or exclude different costs.

An advertised finance instalment may not include insurance, tracking, licensing, maintenance, a deposit or a final balloon payment. A long-term rental package may include waivers and a kilometre allowance, while maintenance of the rental vehicle remains the rental company’s responsibility.

For this reason, customers should be cautious when comparing a R3,000 advertised instalment with the monthly cost of renting a vehicle.

The more useful question is not simply, “Which car can I get for R3,000 per month?” It is, “What will this vehicle cost me in total each month, and what is included in that amount?”

Understanding the full cost makes it easier to compare the available options realistically.

How to get the best long-term car rental deal

Customers looking for the best deal should start by estimating how many kilometres they expect to travel each month. They should then choose the smallest practical vehicle category for their needs and compare packages with similar inclusions.

It is also important to confirm:

The kilometre allowance;



The waiver or cover included;



The deposit requirements;



Excess kilometre charges;



Whether maintenance is included;



The process for extending the rental; and



The charges for additional drivers or optional extras.

The cheapest advertised rate may become expensive when the package does not include enough kilometres or adequate cover.

Conversely, a slightly higher monthly rate may provide greater value when it reduces uncertainty and includes the features the customer will actually use.

Looking beyond the headline price

Long-term car rental can offer a practical solution for South Africans who need a vehicle for 30 days or more without committing to ownership or a rigid long-term agreement.

The key is to compare packages based on total value rather than price alone.

Customers should consider the vehicle, kilometre allowance, included cover, flexibility and potential additional charges before making a decision.

Pace Car Rental offers month-to-month long-term car rental across South Africa, with selected options starting from R5,499 per month. Customers can view available packages, request a quote, or book their long term car rental online.



