Uncertain fuel prices? Why more South Africans are turning to long term car rental

Every month, South African motorists wait to see which way the petrol price will move, and by how much. Those adjustments, driven by the global oil price and the rand, make budgeting for a car harder than ever. Fuel is only the most visible cost, though. Behind it sit maintenance, insurance, tyres, licensing, financing and depreciation, and almost all of them keep climbing.

For a growing number of drivers and businesses, long term car rental is becoming a practical way to bring some certainty back to the picture.

What long term car rental actually is

Long term car rental, sometimes called monthly car hire, lets you drive a car for a fixed monthly fee over a period of months rather than buying or financing it. The fee usually bundles the car, waiver cover such as Super Cover theft and liability waivers, maintenance, servicing and roadside assistance into one predictable amount, with no large deposit and no multi-year finance contract.

It will not change the price at the pump. What it changes is everything around the pump. Instead of a string of unpredictable bills, a service here, a new set of tyres there, an insurance hike, a surprise repair, most of the cost of running a car becomes one amount you can plan for.

A real driver’s experience

For a real-world view, we spoke to a Johannesburg driver who has rented long term from Pace for several years, across three different cars. Here is how it has actually worked out.

You’ve had a few cars. What have you driven, and what does it cost?

“Three so far. I started in a Toyota Vitz, moved to a Toyota Starlet, and I’m now in a Suzuki Swift at R5,850 a month.”

What does that monthly fee cover?

“The waiver cover, smash and grab cover, a tracker, roadside assistance and the servicing. The only time roadside would cost me anything is if I’d damaged the car myself. Otherwise it’s all in the one payment.”

Was there a deposit?

“Yes, mine was around R4,000. There was no big upfront amount like you’d face buying or financing a car.”

You drive a lot. What does fuel cost you?

“I do drive far and often. Fuel runs me about R1,000 every week or two.”

At that rate, fuel works out to somewhere around R2,000 to R4,000 a month, the one running cost a long term rental does not fold in. It is also the cost moving most unpredictably right now, which is exactly why having everything else fixed starts to matter.

What’s the biggest practical advantage for you?

“Not carrying the risk that comes with owning. If a car needs work, that’s not a surprise bill landing on me, because maintenance and roadside assistance are built into the rental. And because it’s a rental, not a six-year finance deal, I’ve been able to change cars as my needs changed. I’m on my third now. You can’t do that when you’ve bought one.”

Had you owned or financed a car before this?

“No, never. This was how I got mobile without needing a big deposit, a finance deal or a credit record to lean on. For me that was the whole appeal.”

What’s the honest downside?

“It’s not your car, so you have to respect that. Traffic fines cost you a little extra to process. Small things still happen, like a stone chipping the windscreen on the highway. And you have to inspect the car properly at handover so any existing damage is recorded, otherwise it can come back on you. When you return it, you also pay for a full tank. None of that is a dealbreaker for me, but people should know it going in.”

Worth adding on that windscreen point: Pace offers a waiver that covers windscreen and glass damage, so even a highway stone chip can be covered rather than landing on you.

Who is it really for?

“Someone in my position. I’m planning to leave the country, so the last thing I want is to be tied down to a car loan and a depreciating asset. This is cheaper, it’s temporary, and it gives me freedom. If you’re not ready to commit to one car in one place, it just makes sense.”

What’s included each month

A long term rental folds the running costs an owner juggles separately into one fee. At Pace, a typical rental includes the vehicle, waiver cover (Super Cover theft and liability), maintenance and servicing, roadside assistance, a tracker and smash-and-grab cover, licensing, and a monthly km allowance with top-ups available. You pay separately for fuel, traffic fines, and anything outside the cover.

What it costs

The monthly car rental price starts from R5,499 per month if you opt for 2,400km per month, or R5,990 per month if you choose the standard option of 3,000km per month. The rate includes smash and grab cover.

How to work out your monthly km limit

Every long term rental includes a set number of kilometres a month. Checking whether a plan suits you takes one quick sum. If the allowance is quoted per year, divide by 12 (a 30,000km a year plan gives you 2,500km a month). If it’s quoted per day, multiply by the days in the month (100km a day is roughly 3,000km a month). To test it against your own driving, add up a typical month: your commute, round trip, times about 22 working days, plus weekend and errand kilometres. If that total sits under the allowance, you’re covered. If you go over, you pay an agreed rate for each extra kilometre, so it pays to choose a plan that matches how you actually drive.

The bottom line

None of this makes petrol cheaper. What long term rental changes is everything around the pump: one predictable monthly cost, no depreciation, no finance contract, and the freedom to change car or walk away when life changes. As more South Africans look for flexible ways to stay mobile without overcommitting, that kind of control is starting to look less like a niche choice and more like a sensible one.

Pace Car Rental offers long term rental for individuals and businesses across 13 branches. Learn more at pacecarrental.co.za.

Pace Car Rental is a South African vehicle rental company offering short and long term rental for individuals and businesses, and part of the Pace group of automotive businesses.

Contact: pacecarrental.co.za | az.oc.latnerracecap@ofni | 011 262 5500 (phone and WhatsApp)



