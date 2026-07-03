Tsiba celebrates 22 years of impact, growth, and community – 27 February 2026

On 27 February 2026, Tsiba proudly celebrated its 22nd birthday - marking 22 years since Tsiba was officially registered as Tsiba Education NPC in 2004. This year, rather than hosting a formal external event, Tsiba chose to celebrate what matters most: its people - the staff and students who bring Tsiba to life every day.

The celebration began with a special staff meeting reflecting on Tsiba’s journey from humble beginnings to the impactful institution it is today. Gia reflected on the early days of Tsiba, the challenges, the growth, and the incredible community that has been built over more than two decades. What started as a bold vision to provide access to quality education has grown into a unique and respected institution that continues to change lives through education, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

During the session, the theme for the year - #WeAreTSIBA - was introduced. This theme recognises that Tsiba is not just an institution, but a community built by students, staff, partners, donors, and alumni. It celebrates the shared values, culture, resilience, and purpose that define Tsiba and make it truly unique.

The celebration was made even more special by the presence of Regan Adams, CEO of RSC Group, who has also led his organisation for over 22 years. Regan shared words of encouragement and appreciation with the Tsiba staff, acknowledging the consistency, purpose-driven work, and long-term impact that Tsiba has achieved over the years. His message reinforced the importance of perseverance, leadership, and staying true to an organisation’s mission over time.

Another highlight of the day was the launch of an exciting new opportunity for students - a Financial Literacy Programme supported by Granate in partnership with Worth. This programme will provide students with essential financial knowledge and life skills, further strengthening Tsiba’s commitment to developing not only academically capable graduates, but financially literate and responsible future leaders.

Of course, no birthday celebration would be complete without treats. Staff and students were treated to delicious cupcakes made by Zizi's Passion, a wonderful side business run by one of our own, and catering generously provided by Granate. Supporting internal entrepreneurship and partners in this way perfectly reflected the Tsiba spirit. The day was a momentous occasion - an opportunity to reflect on Tsiba’s values, growth, expanded academic offerings, and the unique model that continues to set Tsiba apart. Importantly, the institution also celebrates a strong academic foundation, with all programmes accredited through to 2028, ensuring continued academic quality and institutional stability.

After 22 years, Tsiba continues to grow, evolve, and expand its impact, while staying true to its founding purpose: to provide access to quality education and develop ethical, entrepreneurial leaders who will change the world around them.

#WeAreTSIBA — and the journey continues.