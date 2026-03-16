The hidden workplace risk of overconfident young professionals

Confidence may be rising among younger professionals, but without sound judgment, restraint and self-awareness, that confidence can quickly become a reputational risk for both the individual and the organisation.

Melini Moses, director at Express Yourself.

One of the biggest mistakes organisations make is to assume that because a young professional is outspoken and confident, they will be able to navigate the corporate world with distinction.

The reality is, there are many young adults who are educated, articulate and full of potential, but who have never been taught the boundaries of professional judgment. They are bold in meetings, quick to respond to emails, active on social media and comfortable sharing their views. They are confident, yes, but sometimes there is a gap in understanding what the workplace requires, what professionalism should protect, and how quickly one careless moment can damage trust.

In my engagement with senior managers I’ve seen similar trends reported across industries. More and more young professionals are eager to post content online. They’re quick to comment, react and share, but are far less aware of the professional consequences of overexposure. Many post emotionally. Some speak too freely in front of clients and treat internal information casually.

Many HR professionals concur that GenZ’s mistake informality for authenticity. They often assume that because something feels natural to say, it is appropriate to say. The lesson is only learnt after the fallout - a damaged client relationship, a reputational issue, a team trust problem, an internal conflict made public, or a casual comment that weakens confidence in the business.

The workplace does not only reward expression. It rewards judgment. We are employing a generation that has grown up expressing itself publicly and instantly. Sharing is normal. Offering opinions freely is normal. But the corporate world operates on a different standard. In the workplace, not everything that can be said should be said. Not everything that can be posted should be posted. Not everything a client shares should be repeated. Not every frustration belongs on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram or X. Not every strong personality demonstrates strong leadership.

This is where personal branding and executive presence training become essential. Personal branding is not just about what you’re known for. It is about whether the impression you leave behind inspires trust in both you and the company or organisation you represent. Whether a professional is intentional about it or not, their brand is being shaped by what they say, what they share, what they wear, how they write, how they respond, what they post, and how they handle confidential or sensitive information.

Clients are drawing conclusions all the time. Can this person be trusted? Do they know when to stop talking? Can they handle high-profile stakeholders with maturity? Do they understand boundaries? Do they know the difference between being relatable and being reckless? Do they strengthen the brand or expose it?

This is why personal branding cannot be reduced to motivational language about “showing up as your best self”. In the workplace, it is far more serious than that.

Executive presence, too, is often misunderstood. When people hear the phrase, they tend to think of confidence, posture, charisma and polished communication. Yes, it includes those things. But one of the most overlooked parts of executive presence is restraint. It is knowing what not to say, what not to post, when not to react, when a situation requires discretion rather than expression, and how to disagree without creating unnecessary conflict. Many younger professionals have never been taught this explicitly.

This matters especially in your 20’s and 30’s because these are the years when many professionals are forming habits that will define their reputation long-term. This is when they are learning how to manage clients, navigate managers, represent teams, build credibility and step into bigger rooms. If poor judgment goes unchecked in this stage, it is an organisational risk.

Training young professionals in Personal Branding and Executive Presence is not a vanity issue. It is about risk management, leadership development and brand protection.

When this training is done well, the upside is significant. Responsible young professionals become even stronger representatives of the business. Teams become more self-aware, more brand-safe and more credible in the way they engage clients and colleagues. The cost of ignoring this is real, but so is the value of getting it right.

At Express Yourself, this is the kind of workplace gap we help organisations close through practical, human-centred training that strengthens communication judgment, professional presence and brand-safe behaviour.