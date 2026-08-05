Temba Bavuma joins Skechers as brand ambassador in South Africa

Skechers has strengthened its presence in South Africa's growing sports performance market with the appointment of Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma as its newest brand ambassador.

The partnership sees one of South Africa's most respected sporting leaders represent Skechers RSA across marketing campaigns, digital initiatives and consumer engagement activities, reinforcing the brand's focus on comfort, innovation and athletic performance.

Beyond his achievements on the cricket field, Bavuma's leadership and commitment to developing young talent made him a natural fit for the global footwear and apparel brand, according to Skechers RSA.

"I'm proud to partner with Skechers," says Bavuma. "At this stage of my career, I'm increasingly focused not only on my own performance, but also on the legacy I leave behind. This partnership is about more than just the gear; it's about helping open cricket to the next generation and showing young people from all backgrounds that they belong in the game. I share with this brand the values of performance, leadership and resilience."





Strengthening Skechers' sports presence

The appointment forms part of Skechers' strategy to deepen its connection with athletes and sports fans across Southern Africa as the brand continues expanding its performance portfolio.

Archana Das, general manager for Skechers RSA and the Middle East, says Bavuma embodies the qualities the company wants to represent.

"Temba Bavuma embodies leadership, resilience and excellence, qualities that align perfectly with the Skechers brand. His influence both on and off the cricket field makes him an ideal ambassador as we continue to strengthen our presence and connection with sports fans and consumers across the region."

As captain of the South African men's cricket team, Bavuma has become one of the country's most influential sporting figures, earning widespread respect for his leadership, consistency and professionalism on the international stage.

Leadership beyond the boundary

While the partnership celebrates Bavuma's sporting achievements, it also recognises his work beyond cricket.

Through the Temba Bavuma Foundation, established in 2016, he has focused on creating opportunities for young people from underserved communities through scholarships, township cricket facility upgrades and development clinics that provide aspiring players with access to coaching and mentorship.

For Skechers, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that performance extends beyond competition to creating lasting impact within communities.

Growing performance categories

Bavuma's appointment comes as Skechers continues to expand its performance offering across multiple sporting disciplines, including running, football, basketball, golf, pickleball and cricket.

The brand says the partnership will feature Bavuma across a range of regional marketing initiatives while showcasing Skechers' performance footwear designed to support athletes at every level.