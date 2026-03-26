Standard Bank sees earnings growth of 8%-12% for 2026-2028

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Marketing & MediaTerry Bell: Celebrated South African journalist passes away at 84
16 hours
Marketing & Media#Bookmarks2026 | Jury chairs and jury members announced
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Energy & MiningMining companies and land rights in South Africa: how environmentalists have used the law to defend communities
Mzingaye Brilliant Xaba 12 hours
HR & ManagementStriking balance: AI's impact on human rights in business
Maureen Phiri 11 hours
AutomotiveOur interest in electric vehicles has grown due to oil price spikes. And it’s likely to remain
Tauel Harper 11 hours
Logistics & TransportISS re-launches after 15 years, setting the stage for accelerated growth across Africa
Innovative Idea Solutions 1 day
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Entrepreneurship
Global turbulence intensifying emotional burden on South African SMEs
Colin Timmis 11 hours
Legal
Homeowner wins back property after title fraud case
Wilmien van Biljon and Martin Vermeulen 13 hours
HR & Management
Why top executive hires fail and how to fix it
Jeremy Bossenger 15 hours
Agriculture
Eastern Cape allocates R600m to boost agricultural output
15 hours
Tourism & Travel
Hospitality as a catalyst for accelerating localisation
Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi 14 hours
Healthcare
Price war in weight-loss drugs heats up as Novo Nordisk reduces Wegovy prices
Nqobile Dludla 20 hours
Marketing & Media
Fort Hare seeks exceptional media, PR and communications talent for 2 new strategic posts
University of Fort Hare 3 days
Logistics & Transport
Safla launches to tackle logistics challenges in SA
17 hours
Education
R198m school for the blind incomplete and left to ruin
Thembi Siaga 19 hours
Education
Why skills development providers are well placed to support neurodiverse learners
Lindiwe Bucibo, Maccauvlei Learning Academy 3 days
Education
IDT’s school project stalls as costs reach R198m
Thembi Siaga 3 Oct 2025