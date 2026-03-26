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    Standard Bank sees earnings growth of 8%-12% for 2026-2028

    Standard Bank, Africa's biggest lender by assets, on Thursday, 26 March 2026 forecast annual headline earnings per share growth of between 8% and 12% for 2026-2028.
    By Yamini Kalia
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The outlook reflects resilient economic fundamentals, disciplined cost management, and expected improvements in operating conditions.

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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