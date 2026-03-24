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    Stakeholders and investors will gather to boost industrialisation and jobs in Northern Cape in April

    Investors and stakeholders from the government, academia and business sectors are set to gather in Kimberley next month for the inaugural Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference. The conference is aimed at fast-tracking industrialisation, economic development and job creation in the province.
    Issued by NCIJC
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    Northern Cape Premier, Dr. Zamani Saul
    Northern Cape Premier, Dr. Zamani Saul

    Positioning the Northern Cape as the new growth front for South Africa, the event intends to help unlock investment in the vast untapped natural resources of the province, these include minerals and renewable energy resources.

    The conference will be hosted by the Northern Cape Premier, Dr. Zamani Saul, and the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Venus Lorato Blennies-Magage, together with leading industry partners.

    “The Northern Cape is a competitive, investment-ready province committed to economic transformation and job creation. The province continues to record significant achievements across key sectors and remains firmly committed to improving service delivery and bettering the lives of its people,” says Dr. Zamani Saul.

    The province aims to catalyse the creation of over 60,000 sustainable new jobs in the next three years through investment and development of the mining, renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, tourism and manufacturing sectors. This job creation target is closely aligned with both the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the Provincial Growth and Development Plan (PGDP) Vision 2040, underscoring the province’s proportional contribution to the nation’s broader employment objectives.

    Stakeholders and investors will gather to boost industrialisation and jobs in Northern Cape in April

    A new growth front

    The Northern Cape’s rich mineral resources position the region as a new growth point for rare earth mineral mining. With billions already invested in manganese, iron ore and diamond mining and associated value chains, there remain significant untapped opportunities for mining and beneficiation of lithium and other rare earth minerals. The province has the potential to become one of the world’s largest and lowest cost new producers of minerals that are needed for smartphones, lithium batteries and other products.

    Highlighting the province’s growth potential, the Industrial Development Corporation recently announced more than R300m in funding for the Frontier Rare Earths Project in the Northern Cape.

    The province is also a hub of the Southern African renewable energy sector and hosts half of the country’s major solar and wind farm installations. However, significant future growth opportunities exist for grid expansion and battery storage projects, as well as for green hydrogen, ammonia and power-to-X (P2X) projects.

    Our province produces nearly three times more renewable energy than it consumes, accounting for more than 60% of the country’s renewable energy projects,” says Dr. Saul.

    Industrialisation and logistics also represent key growth areas. With over R100 billion in anticipated investment, industrialisation of the Northern Cape could encompass mining, energy, minerals beneficiation, agro-processing and logistics, and manufacturing. Driven by major infrastructure projects including the Boegoebaai deep water port and Upington special economic zone and dry port, key opportunities exist for enhancing trade routes to Namibia, servicing massive manganese and iron ore mining operations, and transport, cold chain and logistics for agro-processing. Tourism Integration and agriculture and agro-processing also offer high-value investment opportunities.

    Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Venus Blennies-Magage Biennes-Magage
    Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Venus Blennies-Magage Biennes-Magage

    Unpacking key opportunities

    The Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference will bring together local and international investors; the diplomatic corps; provincial, national and local government; business and industry leaders; academia and community stakeholders in Kimberley from 13 - 15 April 2026 for talks on investment and development opportunities and the way forward.

    In plenary sessions and panel discussions, speakers will unpack topics such as why the Northern Cape represents the future of South African economic growth; mining opportunities, future minerals, and value chain beneficiation; the Northern Cape as Africa's renewable energy hub; critical infrastructure and logistics enablement; the development of transport corridors, integrating tourism into industrial development strategies; building resilient agricultural ecosystems; and pathways for Northern Cape industrialisation.

    For more information about the conference, and to register your interest in participating please visit www.ncijc.org.za or contact: az.oc.stpecnocyrrebeulb@ardnas

    Read more: The Industrial Development Corporation, Zamani Saul
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