South Side Hard Soda now in 2,000 retail locations nationwide

South Side Hard Soda is entering a new chapter, following its acquisition by WV Squared Distribution.

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With expanded national distribution and a significant manufacturing investment, this milestone signals a defining turning point for the brand, reinforcing its position in the South African ready-to-drink (RTD) market.

A new chapter

The acquisition by WV Squared - a Richmark Group member with extensive expertise in FMCG distribution and a history of bolstering brands within the South African retail landscape - offers South Side the operational backbone to match its ambitions, alongside an already-loyal customer base and established product identity.

A cornerstone of this next chapter is a significant capital investment by the group's subsidiary, which, over the past year, has commissioned and built a dedicated canning line and production facility.

With this strategic move, South Side ensures a consistent and reliable supply of products to meet increasing national demand.

“Retailers and consumers can count on South Side being on the shelf, every week, without exception,” says a representative from the brand.

Establishing a nationwide footprint

Alongside this investment, South Side has aggressively expanded its national footprint, now available across over 2,000 retail locations nationwide. Major outlets include: Tops at Spar, Pick n Pay Liquor, Johnny's Liquors, Norman Goodfellows, Ultra Liquors, Liquor City and many more.

With this level of national distribution, South Side is undoubtedly positioning itself as a must-stock RTD within the retail landscape.

The South Side Brand and Product South Side speaks to the consumer who wants flavour, fun and a lighter hard seltzer option that doesn’t compromise on anything. The range is low in carbs and sugar, making it the ideal low-calorie choice for the modern and health-conscious consumer, while promising a refreshing and accessible drinking experience.