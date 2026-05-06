South African assets gain as Middle East peace hopes lift risk sentiment

Top stories
Marketing & MediaThe 5 ways smart marketers balance brand and performance
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana 15 hours
EntrepreneurshipFuel costs hitting small auto workshops, says Miwa
11 hours
HR & ManagementAre your disciplinary processes up to Code?
12 hours
Marketing & MediaiPendoring 2026 opens: Indigenous-language work gets a direct One Show shot
16 hours
Marketing & MediaBotswana public broadcaster opens airwaves to international ads
18 hours
Marketing & MediaEntries open for 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026
Primedia Broadcasting 2 days
More news
Education
R90m to revitalise CET colleges
14 hours
ICT
South Africa’s AI policy cited fake research, created by AI: what lessons need to be learned
Nomalanga Mashinini 15 hours
Tourism & Travel
TotalStay opens new aparthotel in Sea Point
15 hours
Healthcare
NHI faces Constitutional Court test this week
17 hours
Legal
Why exiting the FATF grey list is just the start to South Africa's recovery
Foster Tshiluvhu 18 hours
Energy & Mining
Easigas adds QR-code seals to gas cylinders so buyers can spot illegal refills
16 hours
Agriculture
Fuel hike adds pressure to farm margins
Paul Makube 18 hours