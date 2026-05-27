SMEs: Turning difficult conversations into better performance

In small and medium enterprises (SMEs), performance management is often not formalised. Many small businesses operate without dedicated human resources (HR) capacity and therefore, feedback can be inconsistent, informal, or even postponed until problems begin to affect the business. While this may seem manageable in a small team, avoiding difficult conversations or waiting too long to have them can negatively impact productivity, morale, and long-term sustainability.

Jeremy Lang

In big corporates, underperformance can be more easily absorbed or managed through established structures and processes. However, in small teams, the consequences are far more immediate. Missed deadlines, uneven workloads, and slipping standards are usually visible to everyone and can have a detrimental impact on the business and customers. To compensate, high performers are often forced to take on additional work, while businessowners step in to fill gaps instead of addressing their root causes.

In small teams, professional boundaries are often blurred, people work closely together, and relationships are more personal. As a result, business owners may hesitate to raise performance concerns for fear of harming team morale. What they may not fully understand is that when underperformance is not addressed, it creates uncertainty and a gradual breakdown in accountability and culture.

Managing performance effectively does not require complex HR systems. It does, however, require clarity, consistency, and a willingness to deal with issues as soon as possible. Below are tips to help small businesses do this well.

1. Address issues early and with clarity

One of the most common mistakes in SMEs is delaying feedback in the hope that performance will improve on its own. Delays allow small issues to become entrenched, making later conversations even more difficult and emotionally charged.

How feedback is delivered is just as important as when it is delivered. Vague or general comments often lead to confusion or defensiveness. Clear, specific feedback linked to observable outcomes such as missed deadlines, quality issues, or client responses creates a basis for problem-solving rather than personal criticism.

2. Focus on the role, not the individual

In small teams, performance discussions can quickly feel personal. When this happens, both employer and employee are more likely to become defensive, which limits the value of the conversation.

Separating the person from the role helps maintain objectivity. Unpacking feedback around expectations, responsibilities, and business impact reinforces that the goal is improvement, not blame. It also makes it easier to explore underlying causes of underperformance, which may include unclear expectations or capacity constraints.

Addressing these root causes can be far more effective than focusing solely on outcomes.

3. Create clear and consistent feedback structures

Inconsistent feedback is one of the major sources of frustration in small teams. When performance is only addressed reactively, employees may perceive feedback as unfair or unpredictable.

Introducing simple structures such as regular check-ins or monthly performance conversations creates greater transparency and stability. Regular engagement reduces the likelihood of high‑stakes interventions and helps position performance management as an ongoing process rather than a crisis response.

Consistency also reinforces accountability by ensuring that expectations and standards are applied evenly across the team.

Difficult conversations are not a threat to team culture when they are handled well. In fact, they are fundamental to maintaining it. In small businesses, where every person has a direct influence on the business outcomes, clarity and accountability are essential.

While these conversations may feel uncomfortable in the moment, avoiding them may lead to bigger challenges over time. Business owners who engage early, communicate clearly, and provide consistent feedback are better positioned to build resilient, high‑performing teams that support long‑term growth.



