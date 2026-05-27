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SMEs: Turning difficult conversations into better performance
In big corporates, underperformance can be more easily absorbed or managed through established structures and processes. However, in small teams, the consequences are far more immediate. Missed deadlines, uneven workloads, and slipping standards are usually visible to everyone and can have a detrimental impact on the business and customers. To compensate, high performers are often forced to take on additional work, while businessowners step in to fill gaps instead of addressing their root causes.
In small teams, professional boundaries are often blurred, people work closely together, and relationships are more personal. As a result, business owners may hesitate to raise performance concerns for fear of harming team morale. What they may not fully understand is that when underperformance is not addressed, it creates uncertainty and a gradual breakdown in accountability and culture.
Managing performance effectively does not require complex HR systems. It does, however, require clarity, consistency, and a willingness to deal with issues as soon as possible. Below are tips to help small businesses do this well.
1. Address issues early and with clarity
One of the most common mistakes in SMEs is delaying feedback in the hope that performance will improve on its own. Delays allow small issues to become entrenched, making later conversations even more difficult and emotionally charged.
How feedback is delivered is just as important as when it is delivered. Vague or general comments often lead to confusion or defensiveness. Clear, specific feedback linked to observable outcomes such as missed deadlines, quality issues, or client responses creates a basis for problem-solving rather than personal criticism.
2. Focus on the role, not the individual
In small teams, performance discussions can quickly feel personal. When this happens, both employer and employee are more likely to become defensive, which limits the value of the conversation.
Separating the person from the role helps maintain objectivity. Unpacking feedback around expectations, responsibilities, and business impact reinforces that the goal is improvement, not blame. It also makes it easier to explore underlying causes of underperformance, which may include unclear expectations or capacity constraints.
Addressing these root causes can be far more effective than focusing solely on outcomes.
3. Create clear and consistent feedback structures
Inconsistent feedback is one of the major sources of frustration in small teams. When performance is only addressed reactively, employees may perceive feedback as unfair or unpredictable.
Introducing simple structures such as regular check-ins or monthly performance conversations creates greater transparency and stability. Regular engagement reduces the likelihood of high‑stakes interventions and helps position performance management as an ongoing process rather than a crisis response.
Consistency also reinforces accountability by ensuring that expectations and standards are applied evenly across the team.
Difficult conversations are not a threat to team culture when they are handled well. In fact, they are fundamental to maintaining it. In small businesses, where every person has a direct influence on the business outcomes, clarity and accountability are essential.
While these conversations may feel uncomfortable in the moment, avoiding them may lead to bigger challenges over time. Business owners who engage early, communicate clearly, and provide consistent feedback are better positioned to build resilient, high‑performing teams that support long‑term growth.
About Jeremy LangJeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
Business Partners Limited (Business Partners Ltd) is a specialist risk finance company for formal small and medium owner-managed businesses in South Africa and selected African countries. The company actively supports entrepreneurial growth by providing financing from R500, 000 to R50 million, specialist sectoral knowledge, business premises and added-value services for viable small and medium businesses. Since establishment in 1981, Business Partners Ltd has provided business finance worth over R25 billion in over 73 000 transactions facilitating over 700 000 jobs. Business Partners Ltd was named the 2019 Gold winner in the SME Bank of the Year – Africa category at the Global SME Finance Awards*.
Visit [[www.businesspartners.co.za]] for more information.
*Business Partners Ltd has had remarkable results within the SME segment
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