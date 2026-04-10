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    Rio Tinto's solar plant to give SA's energy grid a 300GWh boost

    The government has welcomed the successful completion and commissioning of the Bolobedu Solar Plant, a 148 MW photovoltaic facility located in Limpopo. The plant was finalised in April 2026 and was commissioned by mineral resources company Rio Tinto.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: American Public Power Association on Unsplash

    “This milestone represents a significant contribution to South Africa’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy mix, strengthen energy security, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

    “The plant, which spans approximately 347 hectares, is expected to generate around 300 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, supplying power through the national grid,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

    The Bolobedu Solar Plant, the GCIS said, stands as a strong example of how strategic public-private collaboration can unlock investment, drive infrastructure development, and support inclusive economic growth.

    During its construction phase, the project created employment opportunities for approximately 800 local residents, with a clear emphasis on skills development, empowerment of women-led enterprises, and meaningful community upliftment.

    “Government commends all stakeholders involved in the development and implementation of this project for prioritising local participation, and ensuring that communities benefit directly from infrastructure investments.

    “Initiatives such as these play a vital role in addressing unemployment, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and building resilient local economies,” the GCIS said.

    As South Africa continues to confront energy challenges, projects like the Bolobedu Solar Plant demonstrate the critical role of renewable energy in stabilising electricity supply, while advancing the country’s climate commitments.

    Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for further investment in renewable energy and infrastructure development that delivers both economic and social value.

    Read more: climate change, solar power, solar energy, renewable energy, GCIS, Government Communication and Information System, Rio Tinto, energy security, electricity generation, electricity supply, clean energy, electricity production, Solar PV, photovoltaic, PV
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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