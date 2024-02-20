Industries

    Milestone achievement: Volkswagen Group Africa manufactures 1.5 millionth export car

    20 Feb 2024
    On Monday, 19 February, during the night shift, Volkswagen Group Africa's production team marked a significant achievement as the 1.5-millionth vehicle manufactured for export in Kariega was produced.
    L-R Luleka Bastile (auality assurance), Carsten Berger (head of quality assurance), Juergen Manthey (quality assurance), Ulrich Schwabe (production director), Pumza Mboniswa (production) and Ntombizandile Gamanda (production) | image supplied
    The milestone vehicle, a Polo GTI destined for the United Kingdom, also marked the 21,165th vehicle built for export this year alone. The Kariega plant built 101, 557 Polos for export last year. The plant’s record for export units in one year was in 2019 when the team built 108,422 vehicles for export markets.

    Volkswagen Group Africa has been building vehicles for export since 1992, including models such as the Volkswagen Jetta and Golf. Currently, the Kariega plant is the sole manufacturer of the Volkswagen Polo, exporting this vehicle to 38 markets worldwide.

    The plant has been building the current Polo since January 2018 and began production of the facelifted Polo in August 2021; it also produces the popular Polo Vivo for the South African market.

    “Celebrating another production milestone this early in the year sets the tone for a successful 2024,” said Ulrich Schwabe, Volkswagen Group Africa production director.

    “Volkswagen Group Africa remains a strong player in the export space and I am proud of the team behind milestones such as these. As the home of Polo we intend to continue building and delivering our high-quality vehicles to customers around the world – and hopefully achieve many more milestones along the way.”

    Volkswagen, Volkswagen South Africa, Ulrich Schwabe
