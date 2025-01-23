Automotive Dealers
    MG is back in South Africa

    23 Jan 2025
    23 Jan 2025
    MG is back in South Africa as of this month. It was previously reported that the former British, now Chinese, brand would be making a return to our market and it has now happened.
    MG is back in South Africa

    MG, or Morris Garages, was once a staple of the British automotive landscape. But, as with many of its counterparts, it floundered and was eventually sold off to the state-owned SAIC.

    The brand has since been revitalised and new products are rolled out with regularity. The local arm has already confirmed three models that will spearhead its return to SA.

    The brand returns to the local market with three new models and a dealer network of decent size.

    According to Mr Sky Zhang, the general manager for MG Motor South Africa:

    “We are confident MG will perform just as well in the local market, which is why we are launching initially with 25 dealers – and with plans for more over the next two years.

    “MG is 100% committed to the South African market. The brand’s arrival in South Africa is a strategic long-term investment. SAIC’s infrastructure and resources are dedicated to ensuring local stability, from comprehensive service and support networks to a firm investment in local job creation and partnerships. Our goal is to make MG a reliable presence in South Africa and provide our customers with peace of mind, knowing that they can count on MG for years to come.”

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    More industry news

