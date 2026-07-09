More #WPRDAY2026
Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Module Coordinator and Lecturer Johannesburg
- Creative Process Facilitator Cape Town
- Lecturer Centurion
- Module Coordinator Durbanville
- Teaching Practice Administrator Centurion
- Commercial Manager South Africa
- Partnerships Manager South Africa
- Paid Media Manager Cape Town
- Junior Art Director Cape Town
- Customer Service Johannesburg
Limpopo learners compete on global stage at robotics challenge
Robo-Kidz from Mashupye Tladi Primary School and Roborise from Bokamoso Secondary School secured their places after progressing through the local, provincial and national stages of the competition.
Global robotics stage
The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale is taking place from 7 to 10 July at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Geneva.
According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the learners' achievement reflects the growing impact of coding and robotics education in South African schools.
The department approved and gazetted the Coding and Robotics Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) and has been implementing the curriculum through phased pilots since 2021.
Building STEM skills
The programme exposes learners to computational thinking, problem-solving, innovation and digital technologies while preparing them for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
The success of the Limpopo teams has also been supported through the province's Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) Conditional Grant, which funds coding and robotics initiatives, learner enrichment programmes, teacher development, laboratory resources and technical education.
According to the department, about 90,000 learners benefit from the grant each year through camps, Olympiads, science fairs, competitions and international opportunities.
Investment in innovation
Acting director for communications Terence Khala said the achievement proves the value of sustained investment in future-focused education.
"These learners are highlighting the best of South African education on the global stage. Their success proves what is possible when we invest in innovation, quality teaching and meaningful opportunities that allow young people to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.
"As the Department of Basic Education, we are still committed to expanding access to coding and robotics and strengthening STEM education so that every learner can thrive in a rapidly changing world," Khala said.
The department also commended the educators, school leadership, parents, the Limpopo Department of Education and partners who supported the learners throughout their journey.
It said the achievement reinforces its vision of developing digitally capable, innovative and globally competitive learners as coding and robotics is rolled out across the schooling system.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za