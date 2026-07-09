Limpopo learners compete on global stage at robotics challenge

Two Limpopo learner teams are representing South Africa at the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale, which is underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The international competition has brought together young innovators from around the world to showcase robotics solutions and technical skills.

Source: Vanessa Loring via Pexels

Robo-Kidz from Mashupye Tladi Primary School and Roborise from Bokamoso Secondary School secured their places after progressing through the local, provincial and national stages of the competition.

Global robotics stage

The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale is taking place from 7 to 10 July at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Geneva.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the learners' achievement reflects the growing impact of coding and robotics education in South African schools.

The department approved and gazetted the Coding and Robotics Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) and has been implementing the curriculum through phased pilots since 2021.

Building STEM skills

The programme exposes learners to computational thinking, problem-solving, innovation and digital technologies while preparing them for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The success of the Limpopo teams has also been supported through the province's Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) Conditional Grant, which funds coding and robotics initiatives, learner enrichment programmes, teacher development, laboratory resources and technical education.

According to the department, about 90,000 learners benefit from the grant each year through camps, Olympiads, science fairs, competitions and international opportunities.

Investment in innovation

Acting director for communications Terence Khala said the achievement proves the value of sustained investment in future-focused education.

"These learners are highlighting the best of South African education on the global stage. Their success proves what is possible when we invest in innovation, quality teaching and meaningful opportunities that allow young people to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

"As the Department of Basic Education, we are still committed to expanding access to coding and robotics and strengthening STEM education so that every learner can thrive in a rapidly changing world," Khala said.

The department also commended the educators, school leadership, parents, the Limpopo Department of Education and partners who supported the learners throughout their journey.

It said the achievement reinforces its vision of developing digitally capable, innovative and globally competitive learners as coding and robotics is rolled out across the schooling system.