Investing in employees - a critical step for SME growth

In honour of the fight for workers’ rights, the focus around Workers' Day often falls on elements such as wages and working conditions. However, for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, who typically operate with smaller teams, the day should also serve as an important reminder that employees should not be seen as an operating expense to be managed, but a strategic business resource that needs to be actively developed, upskilled and invested in year after year. This ongoing investment not only supports individual employee growth but also strengthens productivity, resilience and ultimately medium to long-term business growth.

Jeremy Lang

The latest data from Productivity South Africa drives this point home. While the national workforce has grown and become more educated over time, labour productivity has deteriorated in recent years. This means that without deliberate investment in employees, growing your team – even with highly educated people – does not automatically translate into growth for your small business.

This is particularly significant for SMEs that expect new hires to “hit the ground running”. The right onboarding can make a crucial difference in the level and speed at which employees are empowered to add value to a business. Training also shouldn’t stop at onboarding. Roles evolve quickly, particularly in small businesses where employees often wear multiple hats. Ongoing training – whether through on-the-job mentorship or short courses – ensures that skills remain relevant and aligned to the business’ needs.

While the right capability is important, even the most appropriate skillset can fall short without role clarity. Investing time in clearly defining roles, setting measurable outcomes and aligning these with business goals creates accountability and focus. Not only does this minimise the potential for duplicating efforts, it also reduces frustration and improves morale.

Another critical form of employee investment that often gets overlooked in the SME daily hustle is supportive people management. Employees who receive regular feedback, clear direction and recognition for their work are more likely to stay engaged and perform consistently. Conversely, a lack of communication or inconsistent management can quickly erode performance, regardless of skill level.

There is an undeniable link between employee wellbeing and productivity. In a challenging economic environment, many employees are under financial and personal pressure. While SMEs may not have the resources of large corporates, non-financial benefits like flexible working arrangements and a supportive work environment contribute to resilience and reduce burnout.

Outside of quality contribution, one of the greatest payoffs of employee investment is retention. High staff turnover is costly, particularly for small businesses. Beyond recruitment expenses, there is lost institutional knowledge, disrupted workflows and the time required to onboard new employees. In many cases, retaining and developing an existing employee is far more cost-effective than replacing them.

Investing in your employees can also result in positive customer outcomes. In SMEs, employees are often the face of the business. Their interactions shape customer perception, loyalty and repeat business. Well-trained, motivated staff are more likely to deliver consistent service, resolve issues effectively and build long-term relationships, translating directly into business growth.

Despite these clear benefits, there is still a misconception that employee investment is a luxury reserved for larger organisations. If anything, because SMEs operate with limited resources and cannot afford inefficiency, the opposite is true.

Productivity is not just a function of hours worked, but of how effectively those hours are used and how much value they add to the business. This means that every hour of unproductive work, every avoidable error and every disengaged employee has a tangible cost. For SMEs, investing in employees is one of the surest ways to drive quality productivity and position a business for sustainable, long-term growth.



