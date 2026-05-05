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Investing in employees - a critical step for SME growth
The latest data from Productivity South Africa drives this point home. While the national workforce has grown and become more educated over time, labour productivity has deteriorated in recent years. This means that without deliberate investment in employees, growing your team – even with highly educated people – does not automatically translate into growth for your small business.
This is particularly significant for SMEs that expect new hires to “hit the ground running”. The right onboarding can make a crucial difference in the level and speed at which employees are empowered to add value to a business. Training also shouldn’t stop at onboarding. Roles evolve quickly, particularly in small businesses where employees often wear multiple hats. Ongoing training – whether through on-the-job mentorship or short courses – ensures that skills remain relevant and aligned to the business’ needs.
While the right capability is important, even the most appropriate skillset can fall short without role clarity. Investing time in clearly defining roles, setting measurable outcomes and aligning these with business goals creates accountability and focus. Not only does this minimise the potential for duplicating efforts, it also reduces frustration and improves morale.
Another critical form of employee investment that often gets overlooked in the SME daily hustle is supportive people management. Employees who receive regular feedback, clear direction and recognition for their work are more likely to stay engaged and perform consistently. Conversely, a lack of communication or inconsistent management can quickly erode performance, regardless of skill level.
There is an undeniable link between employee wellbeing and productivity. In a challenging economic environment, many employees are under financial and personal pressure. While SMEs may not have the resources of large corporates, non-financial benefits like flexible working arrangements and a supportive work environment contribute to resilience and reduce burnout.
Outside of quality contribution, one of the greatest payoffs of employee investment is retention. High staff turnover is costly, particularly for small businesses. Beyond recruitment expenses, there is lost institutional knowledge, disrupted workflows and the time required to onboard new employees. In many cases, retaining and developing an existing employee is far more cost-effective than replacing them.
Investing in your employees can also result in positive customer outcomes. In SMEs, employees are often the face of the business. Their interactions shape customer perception, loyalty and repeat business. Well-trained, motivated staff are more likely to deliver consistent service, resolve issues effectively and build long-term relationships, translating directly into business growth.
Despite these clear benefits, there is still a misconception that employee investment is a luxury reserved for larger organisations. If anything, because SMEs operate with limited resources and cannot afford inefficiency, the opposite is true.
Productivity is not just a function of hours worked, but of how effectively those hours are used and how much value they add to the business. This means that every hour of unproductive work, every avoidable error and every disengaged employee has a tangible cost. For SMEs, investing in employees is one of the surest ways to drive quality productivity and position a business for sustainable, long-term growth.
About Jeremy LangJeremy Lang is the managing director at Business Partners Limited.
Business Partners Limited (Business Partners Ltd) is a specialist risk finance company for formal small and medium owner-managed businesses in South Africa and selected African countries. The company actively supports entrepreneurial growth by providing financing from R500, 000 to R50 million, specialist sectoral knowledge, business premises and added-value services for viable small and medium businesses. Since establishment in 1981, Business Partners Ltd has provided business finance worth over R25 billion in over 73 000 transactions facilitating over 700 000 jobs. Business Partners Ltd was named the 2019 Gold winner in the SME Bank of the Year – Africa category at the Global SME Finance Awards*.
Visit [[www.businesspartners.co.za]] for more information.
*Business Partners Ltd has had remarkable results within the SME segment
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