Good news for agents: One AI system brings compliance and sales together

South African estate agents and property managers are losing up to 20 hours a week to administration, compliance paperwork and disconnected software systems, according to proptech company HäusHub.

Source: Supplied. HäusHub founder, Eide van Zyl.

Founded by entrepreneur and property professional Eide van Zyl, the new AI-powered platform aims to simplify property transactions by combining compliance, client management, deal tracking, rental management and marketing into a single system.

Designed specifically for the local market, HäusHub seeks to help property professionals reduce administrative burdens, improve regulatory compliance and spend more time growing their businesses and serving clients.

HäusHub is designed specifically for the realities of the South African property market, including its complex compliance environment. It combines client management, compliance, deal tracking, rental management and marketing into a single, integrated system.

Van Zyl built the platform out of frustration with her own experience in the industry.

“I wasn’t seeing a lack of effort from agents. I was seeing a broken system around them,” she says. “You’re logging into multiple tools, chasing documents, worrying about compliance, and redoing the same admin in three different places. That’s often where deals are lost.”

Reducing administrative burden

According to HäusHub, most property professionals rely on multiple disconnected tools, including CRM systems, compliance software, document signing services, rental-management tools and marketing platforms, often costing between R2,400 and R4,400 per month. Despite this, these systems rarely integrate, creating duplication, inefficiency and operational friction.

HäusHub is designed to replace this fragmented approach with a single platform that manages both sales and rental workflows, from initial client contact through to transfer or tenant placement, while supporting compliance with legislation such as the Property Practitioners Act and FIC Act.

Compliance remains a critical challenge in South Africa, where non-compliance can result in significant financial penalties or the loss of a Fidelity Fund Certificate.

“This isn’t just about convenience,” says van Zyl. “Agents can face significant financial penalties, in some cases up to R10m, or lose their ability to operate if their compliance isn’t in order. We’ve built compliance into the workflow itself, so you’re always audit ready and aligned to South African regulatory requirements.”

Streamlining rental workflows

The platform also addresses the operational demands of the rental market, where property managers must handle tenant applications, inspections, payments and ongoing compliance.

By bringing these functions into a single system, including inspection reporting, tenant vetting and payment integrations, HäusHub reduces administrative burden while creating a clear, auditable record of every interaction.

HäusHub includes artificial-intelligence tools designed to support performance and reduce manual work. A built-in assistant can handle routine tasks such as client follow ups and campaign scheduling, while a coaching tool helps agents refine their sales approach.

The platform also incorporates real-time market data to guide prospecting decisions, enabling agents to focus on areas where properties are selling faster.

“Whether you’re managing a sale or a rental portfolio, the problem is the same, too many moving parts and no single place where everything comes together,” van Zyl adds. “We built HäusHub to reflect how the work actually happens day to day.”

Connected property ecosystem

HäusHub is built to integrate with established industry services across payments, listings and verification, ensuring a connected and streamlined workflow for property professionals.

Beyond individual users, the platform is designed for agencies and franchise groups, offering white labelled versions that can operate under their own brand.

Unlike global tools adapted for the market, HäusHub has been built from the ground up for South African property professionals.

Van Zyl believes the broader opportunity lies in modernising how property transactions are managed.

“This industry hasn’t lacked ambition; it has lacked infrastructure. Remove the friction, and agents and property managers can do significantly more business without working longer hours.”

HäusHub is now available across South Africa, with plans to expand further across the continent.