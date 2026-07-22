Addressing fraud: Holistic infrastructure for trusted business communication

SOTRU has officially launched in South Africa and aims to address the growing gap between identity verification and the daily communication channels where business actually happens.

Jack Scott-King, Max Coleman, and James Clark, co-founders of SOTRU (Image supplied)

The locally founded secure communication platform's recent rebrand from VERA to SOTRU reflects a broader transition from a point-solution verification tool to a holistic infrastructure for trusted business communication.

It launches out of beta with over 40 active beta users and inbound interest already spanning seven international countries. Global industry leaders are already taking note.

"SOTRU solves a genuine problem which affects us and every company worldwide: invoice manipulation fraud," says Fraser Edwards, co-founder & CEO of cheqd. "SOTRU's solution ensures that every company and individual on the platform is verified."

Business identity and operational data exposed

South Africa’s broader fraud climate has made the timing urgent.

According to SABRIC’s latest annual data, digital banking fraud remains the dominant banking-crime channel, while AI-enabled tactics continue to heighten impersonation risks.

Fraudsters increasingly use AI-generated phishing, WhatsApp manipulation, and voice-cloned deepfakes to hijack business relationships.

To combat this systemic threat, SOTRU is widening the ecosystem to ensure protection isn't gated behind heavy enterprise infrastructure.

"The biggest fraud risk today is when verified identity disappears from the communication channel where transactions are being finalised," says Jack Scott-King, co-founder at SOTRU.

SOTRU is offering free accounts to any South African business for a limited launch period, removing cost as a barrier to verified business communication at a moment when AI-driven fraud is escalating sharply.

Fraud shifting from email

James Clark, co-founder at SOTR, adds, "The future of business communication cannot treat identity and payment legitimacy as assumptions."

"As fraud rapidly shifts from email into messaging, voice, and video workflows, organisations need more than a repository for onboarding documents. We are building the infrastructure that makes every high-value interaction identity-aware, encrypted, and continuously trusted from end to end."

Business email compromise hit 63% of organisations globally in 2024, with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center recording $2.77bn in BEC losses.

Locally, the Standard Bank data breach in April 2026 and recurring NHLS ransomware incidents have shown how exposed business identity and operational data have become, essentially weaponising this stolen data to feed sophisticated phishing, impersonation, and payment-redirection scams.

From static compliance to real-time transaction protection

Most organisations already verify suppliers, clients, and counterparties during onboarding. This is rarely where the problem lies; the critical exposure point is that verification ends there, while fraud occurs later inside routine communication channels such as email, messaging platforms, and payment workflows.

SOTRU addresses that weakness by issuing businesses with reusable, cryptographically signed digital credentials validated against trusted company, identity, and banking sources.

This architecture is specifically engineered for high-value, high-volume environments where transaction security is critical.

SOTRU is already deploying its infrastructure across sectors with intense document and payment workflows, including property and conveyancing, construction logistics, corporate procurement, and legal services.

"Compliance is important, but it is not the end state," says Max Coleman, co-founder at SOTRU.

"What businesses ultimately need is confidence that the supplier they originally verified is the same supplier issuing the invoice today, and that the bank account being paid is the one that was validated. That is the difference between a static record and a genuinely trusted business interaction."