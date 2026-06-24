Access to Finance Live opens new funding opportunities for South African SMEs

Thousands of South African entrepreneurs and business owners continue to face one of the biggest barriers to growth: access to finance.

To help address this challenge, Access to Finance Live will make its debut at The Business Show :: Africa, taking place on 2 & 3 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

As a dedicated funding and business growth platform within one of Africa's largest business events, Access to Finance Live will connect SMEs directly with leading funders, financial experts, business support organisations and growth partners, creating new opportunities for businesses to access the capital required to start, sustain and scale.

According to Mike Anderson, founder and CEO at NSBC Africa: "Funding remains one of the most significant barriers preventing SMEs from reaching their full potential. Access to Finance Live has been created to help business owners better understand funding, improve funding readiness and connect with credible funding solutions that can unlock growth."

Visitors attending Access to Finance Live will have the opportunity to:

explore funding options available to SMEs



connect directly with funders and finance specialists



learn how to improve funding readiness



understand what funders are looking for in successful applications



discover working capital, asset finance, growth finance and alternative funding solutions



access practical business growth insights from industry experts.

The launch comes at a time when South Africa's SME sector is increasingly seeking faster, simpler and more accessible funding solutions to support expansion, job creation and economic growth.

Access to Finance Live forms part of The Business Show :: Africa, where thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, decision-makers and growth-focused organisations will gather over two days to explore opportunities, discover solutions and build valuable business relationships.

The event will feature:

200+ exhibitors



funding and finance opportunities



business growth workshops and masterclasses



expert-led keynote sessions



networking opportunities



new products, services and technologies designed for SMEs.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. Tickets are limited.

Register free today.

Business owners, entrepreneurs and decision makers can secure their free tickets by registering online.

The Business Show :: Africa | 2 & 3 September 2026 | Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Register now for free and discover how The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live can help unlock your next stage of business growth.



