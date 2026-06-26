4 vital questions every student should ask prospective institutions

With the countdown to the 2027 academic year officially on, matriculants are standing at a major crossroads. Choosing the right degree and the perfect campus isn't just about the next few years — it's a decision that shapes their entire future. While the sheer volume of choices can feel paralysing, one education expert notes that breaking the decision down into a few critical, targeted questions can transform an overwhelming process into a confident, well-calculated leap forward.

“In a changing and complex world, students should evaluate prospective public and private higher education institutions, and consider how well these align with their own academic goals and plans, personal and professional development, and how they will contribute to their lifelong learning journey as constructive and responsible citizens,” says Dr Oliver Seale, executive dean at Rosebank International.

He says the key is to ask the right questions that will provide clarity for an informed decision on the best student experience and successful academic outcomes at the selected institution.

Q1: Programme strength and real-world relevance

Does the university offer strong programmes in your intended major? Examine department reputation, faculty expertise, and whether the curriculum is regularly updated to match current industry needs.

The importance of real-world relevance cannot be overstated. It ensures you are learning what you need to know for the future, not what was important 10 years ago.

A relevant curriculum can better prepare you for the workforce by equipping students with practical skills and knowledge that employers demand today - and will be demanding by the time you graduate.

Q2: Graduation and retention rates

Graduation and module completion rates are essential benchmarks. They help you be certain that students at an institution are likely to complete their qualifications on time, thereby saving not only money, but also ensuring they are able to enter the workforce without delay.

Ask the institution what percentage of first-year students return for their second year, and how long most students actually take to graduate. High retention and on-time graduation are indicative of strong student support systems.

Q3: Career preparation and support

How much support do students receive to prepare for employment? Are there structured programmes including career workshops, resume help, mock interviews, internship placement, and mentorship?

Strong institutions track alumni placement and employment rates, starting salaries, and top employers by qualification. Dedicated “bridge to career” initiatives can significantly ease the transition from the campus to the workplace.

Additionally, a robust alumni network and active career services office can open doors long after graduation.

Q4: Campus environment and facilities

A great campus environment plays a vital role in supporting students’ overall well-being and success. Beyond academics, the campus setting significantly influences daily life, social connections, and personal growth.

When the physical and social environment feels welcoming and balanced, students are more likely to stay motivated and build meaningful relationships. A positive environment also makes it easier to maintain a healthy work-life balance throughout their studies.

Equally important is how well the campus supports a holistic student journey. Facilities, resources, and community atmosphere that nurture both intellectual and personal development contribute directly to student happiness and resilience.

Ultimately, choosing a campus where you feel you can thrive personally as well as academically can make the student experience far more rewarding and fulfilling, not to mention successful.

“After visiting an institution, ask yourself honestly: Do I feel like I could belong and thrive here? Does the institution’s values, mission, and culture align with my personal and career goals? Ticking all the boxes will help you make the decision, but ultimately, your gut feel will also play an important deciding role,” says Dr Seale.

Choosing a university is not about selecting the most prestigious or widely recognised institution or programme. Rather, it is about identifying the environment that aligns best with your academic goals, personal aspirations, and learning journey, he says.

“When you take the time to research your options thoughtfully and make an informed decision, you enter higher education with confidence and clarity. This sense of assurance not only helps you feel at home from the outset but also positions you for success - enabling you to progress on time, build strong career prospects, and enjoy a meaningful and rewarding university experience.”