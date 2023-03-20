Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Coal, Oil & Gas News R Congo

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Lukoil-backed Congo project to begin LNG output in December - media

20 Mar 2023
A senior executive at Russia's Lukoil energy company said a project in the Congo in which it is involved will begin producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, Russian news agencies reported.
Reuters/Anton Vaganov
Reuters/Anton Vaganov

Lukoil vice president Ivan Romanovsky said the initiative will produce around 600,000 tonnes of LNG per year, and that Lukoil plans to boost total LNG output at the Marine XII oil and gas project in the Congo to three million tonnes by the end of 2025.

Lukoil acquired a 25% stake in Marine XII in 2019. The project also involves Italy's Eni, which holds a 65% stake, as well as a Congo state-owned company which holds 10%.

Lukoil and Eni have previously applied for two new energy blocks - Marine 24 and Marine 31 - in a bid to further boost the production of Congo's offshore energy resources.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Saipem to restart Mozambique LNG project for Total in July
Saipem to restart Mozambique LNG project for Total in July1 Mar 2023
UK's $1.15bn funding for Mozambique LNG project is lawful - court
UK's $1.15bn funding for Mozambique LNG project is lawful - court16 Jan 2023
Source:
German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 202328 Dec 2022
Tanzania signs LNG framework agreement with Equinor and Shell
Tanzania signs LNG framework agreement with Equinor and Shell14 Jun 2022
Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal
Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal22 Apr 2022
TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 2022
TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 20221 Feb 2022
Tanzania says negotiations on country's $30bn LNG project have started
Tanzania says negotiations on country's $30bn LNG project have started8 Nov 2021
Equatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility
Equatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility11 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz