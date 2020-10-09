Gauteng Health MEC sacked

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has dismissed Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, for his failure to execute his duties over the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the department.

“The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found that Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, has failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).“In that regard, the SIU has recommended that the premier take administrative action against the MEC for the purpose of determining the suitability to hold office as MEC for Health,” Makhura said, during the province's weekly update on Covid-19.Referring to another investigation to determine whether the MEC was involved in acts of corruption or collusion, Makhura said the SIU reported to him that this investigation is ongoing.The premier stressed that while government is hard at work to deal with all acts of corruption, action must also be taken against those in the private sector who benefit from the corruption.“It may be a head of department but action must also be taken against the businesses that clearly colluded with government officials in this act of corruption,” said the premier.Public Transport and Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo will continue in his role as the acting health MEC.