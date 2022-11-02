Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IntercareBizcommunity.comStoneInsight SurveyOptiSmileUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Health dept concludes placement of medical interns

2 Nov 2022
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that it has completed the process of allocating all eligible medical interns and community service applicants to Internship and Community Service Programme (ICSP).
Image source: Luca Bertolli –
Image source: Luca Bertolli – 123RF.com

The programme will run in the next annual intake scheduled to commence in January 2023.

According to the department's statement, it placed all 9,647 eligible South African citizens and permanent residents who applied. Of these, 2,402 will occupy medical internship opportunities, while 7,245 were successfully allocated for community service to enhance the public health sector as part of the last phase of their academic programme.

“Almost 96.75% of the total applicants were allocated in their first five priority choices and only 3.25% were allocated outside their preferred five priority options,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the department has allocated 73.96% of applicants to health facilities based in rural and semi-rural areas, while the remaining 26.04% will work in urban areas. This is part of government efforts to prioritise rural and underserved areas in the country.

The ICSP system, according to the department, has a functionality that allows applicants to swap or exchange their allocated posts.

In addition, the department said the online applications were processed between 14 and 28 October 2022, as per the Internship and Community Service Placement guidelines, Public Service Regulations of 2016, the Public Service Act, and the Immigration Act of 2002.

“The first priority was given to South African citizens who studied in local and foreign institutions of higher learning, who met the minimum requirements, followed by permanent residents and lastly foreign nationals, depending on the availability of resources and funded posts.”

The department said the final results of allocation will be signed-off and sent to the Provincial Departments of Health, South African Military Health Services and Department of Correctional Services for further processing and finalisation, which entails issuing appointment letters to successful applicants.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: medical students, medical student, medical interns

Related

Source: REUTERS. Vuhlari Mtonga, one of the South African medical students who fled Ukraine, is embraced by her sister, Mikateko Mtonga, after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in March 2022.
SA medical students flee Ukraine - not too long ago it was Cuba, remember?1 Jun 2022
South African healthcare workers are at high risk of contracting hepatitis B13 Apr 2021
DoH recruits nearly 2,400 interns
DoH recruits nearly 2,400 interns21 Aug 2020
The Thusong Multipurpose Center in Khayelitsha which will serve as a Covid-19 site in Cape Town, South Africa. Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Students play an integral role in healthcare delivery: findings from South Africa9 Jul 2020
Stadium provides innovative learning space for Irish medical students
Stadium provides innovative learning space for Irish medical students1 Jul 2020
Image source: Getty/Gallo
Irish study: Why fewer female medical students choose surgery18 Apr 2019
Department places over 1,500 medical interns
Department places over 1,500 medical interns21 May 2018
SA needs Cuban medical model
SA needs Cuban medical model28 Feb 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz