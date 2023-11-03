Industries

    Libya's largest oil field shut by protestors, again

    By Ayman Werfalli
    4 Jan 2024
    4 Jan 2024
    Local protests have forced a full shutdown of production at Libya's Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, two engineers told journalists on Wednesday.
    The Sharara oil field is managed by Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor. Source: Repsol/Flickr
    The Sharara oil field is managed by Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor. Source: Repsol/Flickr

    A video circulating on the internet showed a number of local protesters from Fezzan region in southern Libya announcing the closure of the Sharara field until their demands are met.

    Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An engineer had earlier reported a partial reduction in production had taken place and said that protesters were in front of the gate of the oilfield.

    Eni announces the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters. Source: Eni
    SA’s largest onshore LNG project shows forward momentum in gas sector for 2024

      23 hours

    One protester stated by phone that the region was "in need of developing projects and services, such as a refinery for fuel supply, paved roads, a clinic and providing jobs for young people".

    The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

    The field is located in the Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It is run by state oil firm NOC via the Acacus company, with Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.

    In July, production at the Sharara, Elfeel and 108 fields was stopped by tribal protesters over the abduction of a former finance minister.

    Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


