Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TotalEnergies says Nigeria Egina offshore oil spill is under control

    By Camillus Eboh
    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    Nigerian authorities are closely monitoring and working to contain an oil spill that occurred during loading operations at the TotalEnergies operated Egina field on 15 November, the maritime agency said on Wednesday.
    The massive (330m x 61m x 33.5m) Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is a spread moored FPSO connected through a subsea production system to 44 wells (21 oil producers and 23 water injectors) via umbilicals, flow lines and risers. Source: TotalEnergies
    The massive (330m x 61m x 33.5m) Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is a spread moored FPSO connected through a subsea production system to 44 wells (21 oil producers and 23 water injectors) via umbilicals, flow lines and risers. Source: TotalEnergies

    The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is collaborating with the spill detention agency and the oil industry regulator to contain the spill, though the volume is not yet confirmed, spokesperson Osagie Edward said in a statement.

    A TotalEnergies spokesperson said the spill impact was minimal and production at the 200,000 barrel-per-day capacity oilfield was not affected. The company is working with local authorities to clear the resident sheen from the incident, he said.

    Oil spills have blighted Nigeria's oil-rich Niger River delta region for decades, causing widespread environmental damage and negatively impacting the lives of millions of people in the local communities.

    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
    Saudi Arabia signs deal with Nigeria on sidelines of Saudi-Africa summit

      10 Nov 2023

    NIMASA said TotalEnergies is providing aerial surveillance and applying dispersant while considering further action to clean up the spill.

    TotalEnergies says Nigeria Egina offshore oil spill is under control

    "Since the incident happened, our men have been liaising with other organs of government to ensure the pollution is effectively controlled and managed, to protect the marine environment and the communities close to the incident point," NIMASA chief Bashir Jamoh said.

    So far, a reconnaissance survey of neighbouring areas shows that coastal communities across Andoni, Qua-Iboe terminals, Bonny Island, Opobo/Nkoro and Eastern Obolo have not yet been impacted by the spill.

    Oil majors operating in Nigeria, Africa's top crude producer, have faced a string of litigation in the past over spills.

    In May, Shell won a UK Supreme Court case over a 2011 oil spill off Nigeria's coast.

    Read more: nigeria, oil spill, TotalEnergies, Camillus Eboh
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
    Saudi Arabia signs deal with Nigeria on sidelines of Saudi-Africa summit
     10 Nov 2023
    Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty
     6 Nov 2023
    Environmental activists came together to picket outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas. Photo: Qaqamba Falintenjwa | GroundUp
    Activists demand end to TotalEnergies offshore drilling
     6 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Belgium drafting new fuel quality law targeting exports to Africa
    3 Nov 2023
    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria 29 May 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo,
    Nigeria's top court to rule on presidential election challenge on Thursday
     25 Oct 2023
    Image source: suwatpo –
    Energy dept welcomes appeal decision for proposed offshore drilling
    5 Oct 2023
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris, 14 September 2023. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
    South Africa gives go-ahead for TotalEnergies offshore drilling
     2 Oct 2023
    Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline
    Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline
     26 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz