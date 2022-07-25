Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Oil & Gas News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria

25 Jul 2022
By: Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Goodman)
French oil and energy company TotalEnergies has begun production from the Ikike field in Nigeria, which is expected to deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022, it said on Monday.
Source: Reuters. A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France.
Source: Reuters. A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France.

The European Commission's deputy director general for its energy department this month said that the European Union was seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria as the bloc prepares for potential Russian supply cuts.

NextOptions
Read more: The European Commission, TotalEnergies



Related

TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture
TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture18 May 2022
TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge winners announced
TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge winners announced11 May 2022
Source: The Gazprom Tower in Moscow.
The economic blow of the Russia-Ukraine crisis4 Mar 2022
TotalEnergies could lose SA licence if no output plan submitted by September
TotalEnergies could lose SA licence if no output plan submitted by September3 Mar 2022
TotalEnergies makes large oil discovery off Namibia
TotalEnergies makes large oil discovery off Namibia24 Feb 2022
TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 2022
TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 20221 Feb 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz