Telecoms News South Africa

MTN, Ghana told to resolve $773m tax dispute

30 Jan 2023
By: Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya
South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor on Friday called on mobile operator MTN Group and the Ghana Revenue Authority to find a solution to a $773m tax dispute.
Image: The logo of MTN is pictured. Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Earlier this month MTN said the Ghana Revenue Authority issued the company's subsidiary MTN Ghana with a bill for back taxes after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that it had under-declared its revenue by about 30% during the period.

16 Jan 2023

MTN, which has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, said at the time that it disputed the "accuracy and basis" of the assessment and that it would fight it.

Minister Pandor was briefed on the issue this week and called "on the parties involved to do everything possible to find an amicable solution," South Africa's Department Of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya
