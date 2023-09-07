Harmony Gold reports two deaths after safest year on record

Two workers died at a gold mine near Johannesburg Harmony Gold said in a media statement on Wednesday. The Kusasalethu mine was shut down temporarily while an internal investigation was launched, the company said.

Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

"Harmony Gold Mining Company regrets to announce that two employees tragically lost their lives at its Kusasalethu mine, following a fall of ground incident caused by a seismic event on Tuesday, 5 September 2023," read the statement.

The company recorded six fatalities in its financial year which ended on 30 June. It registered 13 deaths in the previous financial year.

On Tuesday, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), South Africa's biggest mineworkers union, said the mining sector had recorded 27 fatal accidents so far this year, with gold miners accounting for 15 of them.

In 2022, South Africa recorded 49 mine-related deaths, its safest year on record, down from 74 fatalities in 2021.