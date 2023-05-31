Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Xapo BankGreenCapeAICPA & CIMABullion PR & CommunicationSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South African rand hovers near record low on dollar strength

31 May 2023
The South African rand weakened on Wednesday, 31 May, to circle near a record low hit in the previous session, pressured by a strengthening US dollar and tepid local investor sentiment.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The rand has had a torrid May, losing more than 7% against the dollar this month, as investor sentiment slumped over a raft of factors including a heightened power crisis and US allegations denied by South Africa that it supplied weapons to Russia last year.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 19.7500 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up about 0.3% against a basket of currencies on global markets.

The rand touched an all-time low of 19.8600 to the greenback on Tuesday before recovering some ground.

April trade figures will be published by the revenue service around 1200 GMT on Wednesday, 31 May. Analysts polled by Reuters are predicting a smaller surplus of R4.95bn versus R6.89bn in March.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was flat in early deals, the yield down 1 basis point at 11.305%.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: PMI, dollar



Related

Source: Reuters.
Euro lower as Germany enters recession, dollar scales 2-month peak25 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
Yen dips to 15-year low2 May 2023
Source: Reuters. People work at ''The Faktory&quot;, a fashion design and clothing manufacturing company in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Factory activity contracts less in April - Absa PMI2 May 2023
Source: iStock.
PMIs prepare to show up cracks in economic trends2 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI5 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied.
Rand ends February as world's weakest currency1 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand flat as China Covid spike hits risk sentiment29 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
SA rand hits 29-month low after hot US consumer inflation14 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz