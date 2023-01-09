Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Finance trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Johannesburg Stock Exchange hits all-time high, rand firms

9 Jan 2023
By: Anait Miridzhanian and Rachel Savage
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange hit an all-time high on Monday morning as South African technology and mining stocks gained on enthusiasm about China reopening its borders and hopes the US Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The all-share index rose as high as 78,450 points and at 8.55 GMT was trading at 78,342 points, about 2% higher than the previous close. The blue-chip index of top 40 companies also reached an all-time high, of 72,411 points.

Mining companies were among the big winners, with the mining index up 2.35% to 61,707 points, as the prices of basic materials rose on the hope that China's economy will rebound after Covid-19 policies dampened demand and a weaker dollar boosted gold prices.

"The market is expecting that US, UK and Europe will enter a mild recession and that will lead to a cut in interest rates in the second half," said Wayne McCurrie, a portfolio manager at First National Bank.

"Another factor that is helping the South African market is China just abandoning its zero Covid policy over the weekend and that impact is seen in the mining stock on the market, as well as Naspers."

Tech investor and market heavyweight Naspers Ltd, through its subsidiary Prosus, holds a 27% stake in Chinese tech and gaming giant Tencent and is its biggest investor. Naspers jumped 3.92%, while Prosus climbed 3.86%.

Improved risk sentiment also boosted the rand, which at 8.55 GMT traded at 17.00 against the dollar, 0.69% stronger than its previous close.

ETM Analytics attributed the rand's recovery to last week's strong US labour market data and more measured views of indications that the government may try to change the South African Reserve Bank's (Sarb) mandate.

"Talk of changing the Sarb's mandate is not necessarily something to fear," ETM said in a note.

Gwede Mantashe, chairman of the governing African National Congress (ANC), said on Friday that it wanted to expand the Sarb's mandate to do more to support the economy, prompting the rand to fall during the session.

The central bank's focus, spelled out in the constitution, is "to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth".

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 15 basis points to 9.85%.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: rand, JSE, US Federal Reserve, ETM Analytics

Related

Source: JSE.
FOMC minutes put the brakes on the rand5 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters.
Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks5 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand flat as China Covid spike hits risk sentiment29 Dec 2022
Rand weakens as focus turn abroad
Rand weakens as focus turn abroad21 Dec 2022
South African rand, stocks on back foot after Fed rate signals
South African rand, stocks on back foot after Fed rate signals21 Dec 2022
SMEs in JSE's first acceleration development programme raise nearly R1bn
SMEs in JSE's first acceleration development programme raise nearly R1bn20 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
Rand recovers from fall on the back of panel findings against president1 Dec 2022
Source:
Rand weaker as China Covid protests hurt global sentiment29 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz