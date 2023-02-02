Bank of England raises rate to 4%

This is its 10th consecutive increase - the highest since 2008.
According to the Bank of England, the UK economy will not reach pre-pandemic levels until 2026. That’s *seven years* of lost growth.
The UK is currently the only G7 country whose economy is still smaller than before the pandemic.
Global consumer price inflation remains high, although it is likely to have peaked across many advanced economies, including in the United Kingdom, the Bank said in a public address.