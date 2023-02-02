Industries

Bank of England raises rate to 4%

2 Feb 2023
The Bank of England has raised its interest rates by half a point.
Source: Wikipedia. Bank of England Building, London.
Source: Wikipedia. Bank of England Building, London.

This is its 10th consecutive increase - the highest since 2008.

Global consumer price inflation remains high, although it is likely to have peaked across many advanced economies, including in the United Kingdom, the Bank said in a public address.

