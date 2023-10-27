Chinese EV brand Zeekr signs Kimi Raikkonen

Raikkonen, who recently turned 44, is the last F1 champ to win the title for Scuderia Ferrari. Remember that Ferrari fans, it was way back in 2007. During his F1 career, he amassed a record 349 starts driving for five different teams. He scored 21 wins, 103 podiums, 18 poles, and the world championship in 2007.
