Chinese EV brand Zeekr signs Kimi Raikkonen

27 Oct 2023
Zeekr is not a well-known quantity in most parts of the world. But this Geely-owned brand is trying to take a place on the world stage. That intent was bolstered by the news that Zeekr signed Kimi Raikkonen, yes, that Kimi.
Chinese EV brand Zeekr signs Kimi Raikkonen

Raikkonen, who recently turned 44, is the last F1 champ to win the title for Scuderia Ferrari. Remember that Ferrari fans, it was way back in 2007. During his F1 career, he amassed a record 349 starts driving for five different teams. He scored 21 wins, 103 podiums, 18 poles, and the world championship in 2007.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

